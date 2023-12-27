A closer look at the recruiting class of 2025

The class of 2024 has seen the early signing period come and go. Now Nebraska’s coaching staff will begin to turn their attention to the class of 2025.

Nebraska’s 2025 group currently holds four commitments. Three of those prospects come from in-state, with the fourth coming from the state of Oklahoma.

The class is currently ranked 23rd in the nation, according to On3, with the 2025 group currently ranked sixth in the Big Ten. This list includes the four schools that will join the conference at the start of the next school year: Oregon, UCLA, USC and Washington.

You can find a list of Nebraska’s four class of 2025 recruits below.

Caden VerMaas - Safety (Omaha, NE)

110% COMMITTED! Dreams to Reality‼️‼️ After a great talk with @CoachMattRhule I am excited to announce that I have decided to further my academic and athletic career at the University of Nebraska! 🔴⚪️🌽🏴‍☠️ #GBR #RhuleEra @HuskerCoachTW @evancooper2 @MillardNorthFB @Omeezi_ pic.twitter.com/WGbe0PSQLx — Caden VerMaas (@Caden_Vermaas) April 20, 2023

Tyson Terry - Defensive Line (Omaha, NE)

Conor Booth - Running Back (Wahoo, NE)

CJ Simon - Wide Receiver (Oklahoma, OK)

Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire