Closer look at Packers starting lineups through 2 training camp practices

With training camp for the Green Bay Packers underway, here is a look at what the initial starting lineups and some of the backup roles may look like to begin this season.

Of course, the caveat is there have only been two days of training camp practices, and the pads are not fully on just yet, so there is still a lot that is either undecided or can change. While there has been a lot of turnover on this roster, many of the starting spots on this team are already accounted for, and based on what I’ve seen through two days of practices, along with offseason programs, these potential starting lineups are beginning to take shape.

Here is a position-by-position look at where I see things currently standing based on what I saw from the sidelines during the first two training camp practices.

Quarterback

Wm. Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Starter: Jordan Love

Second team: Danny Etling

Through the first two training camp practices, Danny Etling has been the Packers’ backup quarterback in team drills. At this time, the real question at this position is whether Green Bay decides to keep two or three quarterbacks on the 53-man roster because Sean Clifford is going to be on this team–he was a fifth-round pick, after all. Matt LaFleur has discussed the difficulty with getting four quarterbacks regular practice reps in such a young room where they all need the snaps, so perhaps with Clifford, a likely roster candidate, they are giving Etling an opportunity to earn that third spot.

Running back

Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.

Starters: Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon

Backup: Tyler Goodson and Lew Nichols

We all know that Aaron Jones is at the top of the depth chart, but AJ Dillon will see steady playing time as well. What we don’t know quite yet is who the third running back will be. Through two days, Tyler Goodson and Lew Nichols seem to be ahead of Patrick Taylor for this role. Both Goodson and Nichols bring more upside than Taylor on offense but can fill different roles. During Thursday’s practice, Goodson was frequently filling the Tyler Ervin-like motion role along with lining up in the slot and even out wide. Nichols was with the starters during red zone drills, and from his days at Central Michigan, is someone who was productive on the ground and has experience as a pass-blocker and pass catcher. Also, keep in mind that special teams play will factor into this decision as well.

Wide Receiver

Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.

Boundary starters: Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs

Slot: Jayden Reed

Nothing too surprising here. This is the same grouping we saw during OTAs and minicamp. I would consider Samori Toure the fourth option, either backing up Reed in the slot or Watson and Doubs out wide. Dontayvion Wicks, who missed Thursday’s practice with a concussion, is the fifth wide receiver, and Malik Heath is the sixth as of now. The Packers have frequently used two tight end sets during the first two practices, in which case only Doubs and Watson are on the field at receiver. Reed has the ability to play out wide, and ideally, we will see him, Watson, and Doubs moved around the formation, but first, Matt LaFleur wants him to be consistent with his slot responsibilities before more is added to his plate.

Tight End

Jul 27, 2023; Green Bay, WI, USA; Green Bay Packers tight end Austin Allen (49) and tight end Luke Musgrave (88) during training camp at Ray Nitschke Filed. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Powers-USA TODAY Sports

Starter: Luke Musgrave and Josiah Deguara

Backup: Tyler Davis and Tucker Kraft

There will be growing pains with relying heavily on a rookie tight end, but the Packers are fully prepared to weather that storm with Luke Musgrave, who has been playing with the starters since Day 1. His presence in the passing game will not only create opportunities for himself but others in the offense as well with the attention he draws and the spacing he forces defenses to create. I also have Josiah Deguara penciled in as a starter because, as already mentioned, the Packers have been using 12 personnel quite often. If they use that grouping as often as they did a season ago, Deguara is going to have a fairly big role in 2023.

Lastly, it’s possible that Tyler Davis is Green Bay’s best blocking tight end at the moment, and if that’s the case, he is going to carve out a role in this offense, especially with the blocking component being one of the more difficult aspects for tight ends when it comes to making the jump from college to the NFL.

Offensive Line

Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Starters: David Bakhtiari, Elgton Jenkins, Josh Myers, Jon Runyan, Zach Tom

Backups: Rasheed Walker, Royce Newman, Jake Hanson, Sean Rhyan, Caleb Jones/Yosh Nijman

Zach Tom has started both training camp practices at right tackle for the Packers. This is of note because, going back to offseason programs, he and Nijman were alternating days at right tackle and sometimes even drills. I’m not ready to Sharpie Tom into the starting right tackle slot yet, there is still a lot of football left this summer, but perhaps he has emerged as the favorite. On the first day, Tom briefly saw playing time at center with the third team offense, but as was the case during OTAs and minicamp, Josh Myers and Jon Runyan continue to start at center and right guard, respectively.

It’s going to be interesting to see how many offensive linemen the Packers keep in total. We know that six spots are accounted for, and I would expect Royce Newman to be on this team as well — he has experience and versatility. This leaves two or maybe three spots up for grabs.

Interior defensive line

Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt (95)

Starters: Kenny Clark, TJ Slaton, Devonte Wyatt

Backup: Colby Wooden

As Brian Gutekunst said on Tuesday, Kenny Clark, TJ Slaton, and Devonte Wyatt are going to be the anchors of this unit. When Green Bay is in its base 3-4 defense, this is the alignment that we see. With more snaps for Clark away from the A-gap, that should mean more one-on-one opportunities for him as well. When Green Bay is in their nickel coverage, depending on whether it’s an early down or a passing situation, we have either seen Clark and Slaton or Clark and Wyatt.

With this being a heavily rotated position, there will be snaps that Clark needs off, in which case Colby Wooden has lined up next to Slaton and Wyatt, or just Slaton and Wyatt have been on the field when in nickel. Wooden appears to be the clear fourth member of this rotation, but where exactly Karl Brooks or Jonathan Ford fit in is still up in the air. Likely, whoever is better against the run will see more opportunities.

Edge Rusher

Green Bay Packers defensive end Lukas Van Ness (90) and linebacker Kingsley Enagbare (55) are shown during organized team activities Tuesday, May 23, 2023 in Green Bay, Wis.

Starters: Preston Smith and Justin Hollins/JJ Enagbare

Backups: Lukas Van Ness, Brenton Cox, and La’Darius Hamilton

For much of the offseason programs, Justin Hollins was starting at edge rusher alongside Preston Smith, and that was the case during the first training camp practice. But on Thursday, it was JJ Enagbare taking those starting snaps. Based on playing time so far, once Gary returns, it does look like Hollins and Enagbare could be the third and fourth edge rusher options. I would guess that Lukas Van Ness playing time will be more situational, specifically being used on passing downs as a standup pass rusher from the interior, similar to how Za’Darius Smith was used when he was in Green Bay.

Cornerback

Tork Mason USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Boundary starters: Jaire Alexander and Rasul Douglas

Slot: Keisean Nixon

Boundary backups: Corey Ballentine and Carrington Valentine

Slot backup: Innis Gaines

How Eric Stokes fits into the starting equation once he returns will be interesting to see. My guess is that he worked back slowly, taking on a rotational role early on. Going back to offseason programs, Corey Ballentine and Carrington Valentine have cemented themselves as the backup boundary cornerbacks, with Valentine in particular, looking really comfortable out on an island by himself.

Innis Gaines, meanwhile, has emerged — at least through two practices — as the backup nickel cornerback, taking his snaps with the second-team defense. In a crowded safety room, I’m still not quite sure what his path to the final roster looks like, but he is someone who could be a contributor this season, whether on special teams, where he finished sixth on the team in solo tackles last season or as a backup slot option. Although this is a talented cornerback room, Keisean Nixon and Shemar Jean-Charles — who may not make the team — are the only true-slot cornerbacks the Packers have.

Safety

Green Bay Packers’ Rudy Ford (20) participates in the DreamDrive bicycle ride during the first day of training camp on July 26, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis.

Starters: Darnell Savage and Rudy Ford

Backups: Dallin Leavitt and Jonathan Owens

Third team: Anthony Johnson and Tarvarius Moore

Darnell Savage and Rudy Ford have been the starting duo this entire offseason, which makes sense. LaFleur told us a few months ago that Savage would be starting, while Ford is the next most experienced player at this position in Joe Barry’s defense and displayed some playmaking last season with four takeaways, along with being reliable against the run.

After these two are where things are really up in the air. Dallin Leavitt and Jonathan Owens have been with the second-team defense for the first two practices. Tarvarius Moore just returned on Thursday after being out of minicamp and starting training camp on the NFI list and was working with the third team defense. However, during OTAs anyways, he saw some snaps with the starters. As of now, I would expect that Anthony Johnson will continue to see snaps with the third-team defense. That is where he has been all offseason, and it’s important to keep in mind that not only is he making the jump to the NFL, but this is only his second season playing safety. Development is needed.

Throw Innis Gaines into the mix since he’s listed as a safety, and there are seven players here who can make a case for being on the final roster. My guess is that, at most, the Packers keep five, with Savage and Ford accounting for two of those spots, not to mention that I have a hard time seeing them moving on from Leavitt.

