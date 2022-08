Associated Press

Tua Tagovailoa was on the field four hours before the game against the Raiders, visualizing how the Dolphins offense would operate Saturday night. Tagovailoa, the Dolphins' starting quarterback, made his preseason debut and played in the first two series of Miami's 15-13 loss to Las Vegas. Playing with most of his starters — although receiver Tyreek Hill did not play — Tagovailoa completed 6 of 8 passes for 58 yards.