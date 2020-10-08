A closer look at Manny Machado vs. Brusdar Graterol

When Manny Machado sent a Clayton Kershaw slider screaming over the left-field wall at 108-mph in the sixth inning Wednesday night, the San Diego Padres slugger turned toward his teammates and heaved his bat toward the third-base dugout in Globe Life Field before starting his home-run trot.

This was nothing new for Machado and the Padres, who have turned the bat flip and home-run celebration into an art form, injecting the game with a much-needed shot of excitement and youthful exuberance while irritating those who think such antics show up the opponent.

Which is why the Dodgers found it ironic that Machado took such exception to Dodgers reliever Brusdar Graterol’s over-the-top celebration of Cody Bellinger’s spectacular catch that robbed Fernando Tatis Jr. of a two-run homer in the seventh inning of a 6-5 Dodgers victory in Game 2 of the National League Division Series.

Graterol, the 22-year-old right-hander with the 100-mph fastball and nasty slider, thrust his arms into the air and hurled his glove toward the Dodgers dugout after Bellinger’s inning-ending catch above the center-field wall preserved a 4-3 Dodgers lead. He pointed to the sky, pounded his chest and tossed his cap.

Television cameras then caught Machado, who was on deck, hurling a stream of expletives at Graterol and mouthing the words, “I’ll be waiting for you!” Graterol responded by blowing Machado a kiss and waving at him.

When Machado continued to scream at Graterol, Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts and first baseman Max Muncy came to Graterol’s defense, walking toward Machado and angrily waving at him, as if to tell Machado to go back into the dugout.

“I just feel like, when he hit his home run, he threw the bat and this, that and the other,” Betts said of Machado in a post-game interview with FS1. “Then, when we take one away, we can celebrate, too. It’s got to be two sides to it. That was just what I was saying.”

Machado and Graterol have a little history. When Graterol, who is nicknamed “Bazooka,” served as the opener for a Sept. 16 game in Petco Park, he punctuated a first-inning strikeout of Machado by pounding his chest and pointing to the sky, a celebration that seemed to irk the Padres third baseman.

