A closer look at Jalen Mills’ new contract with the Patriots

Former Eagles safety Jalen Mills on Monday agreed to terms to join the New England Patriots.

Now we know all the details of his new contract.

Mills is signing a four-year, $24 million deal that includes $9 million in guaranteed money and a $2.5 million signing bonus, according to a league source.

Mills also has $1 million in per-game roster bonuses in all four years of his contract.

Looking back, the Eagles probably overpaid for Mills last season, giving him a one-year, $4 million deal. But he was good enough in 2020 for the Patriots to sign him to this new deal with an APY of $6 million.

But it’s worth noting that the guaranteed money on this contract runs out after 2022 and just $3.5 million of his $4.5 million base salary in 2022 is guaranteed. So this is really a two-year, $12 million deal. The Patriots can cut Mills after the 2022 season for a limited dead cap charge of $1.25 million in ’23.

Here’s a closer look at how it breaks down:

2021 base salary: $3 million; 2021 cap hit: $4.625 million

2022 base salary: $4.5 million; 2022 cap hit: $6.125 million

2023 base salary: $5 million; 2023 cap hit: $6.625 million

2024 base salary: $5 million; 2024 cap hit: $6.625 million

Those cap numbers are figured out by adding the base salary to the roster bonuses to the prorated portion of his $2.5 million signing bonus.

It’s a nice little payday for Mills, who leaves the Eagles after five years.

