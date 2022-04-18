A closer look at Georgia’s national championship rings

Georgia unveiled its national championship rings via a ceremony on Saturday during G-Day.

During the spring scrimmage, Georgia seniors received their rings, which they actually helped to design. There’s no doubt that these are some of the coolest looking championship rings we’ve ever seen in college football.

Here’s a look at the hardware:

Only one college football program in the country gave these out today. #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/VUFM2XLvCG — Logan Booker (@LoganMBooker) April 16, 2022

A close up look at Georgia's National Championship ring pic.twitter.com/wI9Sl404e5 — Radi Nabulsi (@RadiNabulsi) April 18, 2022

There has not been any word as to whether or not there will be any replicas released to the public.

Players like Nakobe Dean, Jordan Davis, Julian Rochester, Justin Shaffer and Zamir White all played a huge part in bringing Georgia’s first title since 1980 back home to Athens. Here’s a look at them wearing their rings at G-Day.

It don’t get no better than that right there 💍#GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/ZbnWOMiz2R — Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) April 16, 2022