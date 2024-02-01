A closer look at Colorado football’s 2024 schedule

Ahead of Colorado football’s first season back in the Big 12 Conference, the Buffs’ 2024 schedule was announced on Tuesday. CU’s slate features three intriguing nonconference games, six total home dates and an East Coast road trip.

After leading the Buffs to four wins in 2023, head coach Deion Sanders has landed over 20 transfer portal players so far this offseason, including a slew of experienced offensive and defensive linemen.

Coach Prime’s roster reboot isn’t complete just yet, but the Buffs have improved at several key positions. Starting quarterback Shedeur Sanders, two-way star Travis Hunter and several other big names are also set to return.

Take a closer game-by-game look at Colorado’s 2024 schedule:

August 31: vs. North Dakota State

Location: Folsom Field (Boulder, CO)

Series Record: Never met

North Dakota State’s 2023 Record: 11-4 (5-3 Missouri Valley)

Whether or not you believe in “trap games,” Colorado can’t afford to overlook this matchup. North Dakota State has been a premier Football Championship Subdivision team in recent years that will be looking to spoil the Buffs’ season opener.

September 7: at Nebraska

Location: Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE)

Series Record: Nebraska leads, 49-21-2

Nebraska’s 2023 Record: 5-7 (3-6 Big Ten)

Last season’s battle between first-year head coaches Deion Sanders and Matt Rhule was great entertainment and Colorado’s 2024 matchup against rival Nebraska should be even better. The Buffs will be looking for their fourth straight win over the Cornhuskers.

September 14: at Colorado State

Location: Canvas Stadium (Fort Collins, CO)

Series Record: Colorado leads, 68-22-2

Colorado State’s 2023 Record: 5-7 (3-5 Mountain West)

The Rocky Mountain Showdown will be played in Fort Collins for the first time since 1996. As the Buffs learned last season, CSU is another team that shouldn’t be overlooked.

September 21: vs. Baylor

Location: Folsom Field (Boulder, CO)

Series Record: Colorado leads, 9-7

Baylor’s 2023 Record: 3-9 (2-7 Big 12)

Colorado’s first Big 12 Conference game will come at home against Baylor, which limped to a 3-9 record in 2023.

September 28: at UCF

Location: FBC Mortgage Stadium (Orlando, FL)

Series Record: Never met

UCF’s 2023 Record: 6-7 (3-6 Big 12)

Perhaps the most exciting road trip of the season, Colorado will travel to Orlando for the Buffs’ first-ever game against UCF. The Knights went 6-7 last year in their first Big 12 campaign.

October 12: vs. Kansas State

Location: Folsom Field (Boulder, CO)

Series Record: Colorado leads, 45-20-1

Kansas State’s 2023 Record: 9-4 (6-3 Big 12)

Colorado’s annual homecoming game will come against longtime conference foe Kansas State.

October 19: at Arizona

Location: Arizona Stadium (Tucson, AZ)

Series Record: Colorado leads, 16-10

Arizona’s 2023 Record: 10-2 (7-2 Pac-12)

Although Jedd Fisch is no longer in Tucson, the Wildcats should still be a difficult team to beat in 2024.

October 26: vs. Cincinnati

Location: Folsom Field (Boulder, CO)

Series Record: Colorado leads, 1-0

Cincinnati’s 2023 Record: 3-9 (1-8 Big 12)

For the first time since 1972, Colorado and Cincinnati will meet on the gridiron. The Bearcats, who reached the College Football Playoff in 2021, went 3-9 last season in head coach Scott Satterfield’s inaugural campaign.

November 9: at Texas Tech

Location: Jones AT&T Stadium (Lubbock, TX)

Series Record: Tied, 5-5

Texas Tech’s 2023 Record: 7-6 (5-4 Big 12)

The Red Raiders went 7-6 last season and should be solid again in 2024. They landed the Big 12’s top-ranked incoming freshman class and also signed a pair of four-star transfers in Josh Kelly and Jalin Conyers.

November 16: vs. Utah

Location: Folsom Field (Boulder, CO)

Series Record: Utah leads, 35-32-3

Utah’s 2023 Record: 8-5 (5-4 Pac-12)

Utah is an early favorite to win the Big 12 with veteran quarterback Cam Rising coming back for another college season. Without Shedeur Sanders, the Buffs played well but ultimately lost to Utah in their 2023 finale.

November 23: at Kansas

Location: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City, Missouri)

Series Record: Colorado leads, 42-25-3

Kansas’ 2023 Record: 9-4 (5-4 Big 12)

With the Jayhawks’ home stadium in Lawrence undergoing renovations, Kansas will host Colorado at Arrowhead Stadium, home of the NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs.

November 29: vs. Oklahoma State

Location: Folsom Field (Boulder, CO)

Series Record: Colorado leads, 24-20-1

Oklahoma State’s 2023 Record: 10-4 (7-2 Big 12)

To close a difficult final stretch of the regular season, Colorado will host Oklahoma State, which fell to Texas in the 2023 Big 12 championship game.

The 2024 Big 12 championship game is set for Dec. 7.

