How closer Clay Holmes' implosion sent the Yankees to a third straight loss

NEW YORK — Clay Holmes took a sip of bottled water at his locker, checked his phone and went to face reporters and TV cameras.

The Yankees’ closer (and newly-minted All-Star) remained calm and measured after his worst outing in pinstripes – which handed the lowly Reds a 4-3 win Tuesday at Yankee Stadium – even though a crowd of 40,235 seemed to feel quite the opposite in the ninth.

Charged with preserving a three-run lead and a win for a masterful Gerrit Cole, Holmes (4-1) instead faced five batters and did not record an out.

“That can’t happen,” the 29-year-old righty said. “I’ve got to be a little better at making some in-game adjustments. I just didn’t really get a good grip on the sinker and started to [throw] a little across my body and lost the sinker a little bit.”

One walk, two hits and two hit batters (one with the bases loaded) prompted Aaron Boone to lift Holmes for left-hander Wandy Peralta, who coaxed two fielder’s choice grounders to get outs at home before Jonathan India lofted a two-run single to plate the tying and winning runs.

“He was just uncharacteristically really out of the zone,” Boone said of Holmes. “Always with Clay, I’m thinking he’s one pitch away” from escaping trouble.

Cole (7 IP, 0 R, 11 K) saw his first double-digit strikeout game in a month go for a no-decision but was quick to defend the reliever that turned in 29 consecutive scoreless outings earlier this season.

“Clay’s saved our butt a lot,” Cole said. “Sometimes these nights are going to happen, I think, we’re just going to look for the next opportunity to pick him up.”

Putting things in perspective

The Yankees (61-26) are on a three-game losing streak for just the second time this season, and Holmes allowed more runs on 16 pitches (five strikes) than he had all season. His ERA tripled from 0.46 to 1.37.

Equally if not more concerning for New York was the loss of Aaron Hicks to injury. The center fielder exited after fouling a ball off his leg in the third inning and will go for a CT scan Wednesday after X-rays came back negative.

This, however, is hardly the time to hit the panic button. The 1998 Yankees slumped in the final month before steamrolling through the playoffs. The great Mariano Rivera had his share of blown saves, including one in a World Series Game 7.

“I’ve been around long enough to see it before,” said third baseman Josh Donaldson, who drove in a run with a third-inning blooper. “It happens. We’ve been very successful for a large part of the season. Obviously, the last few games are not indicative of who we are.”

Odds and ends

Gleyber Torres reached base in his first four plate appearances, scored two runs and tied his season high with three hits. But his leadoff double in the seventh went for naught when he was thrown out stretching at third, and he bounced into a double play to end the game.

Anthony Rizzo is 7-for-22 (.318) in his last six games after opening the scoring with a two-run single in the bottom of the first.

The start of Tuesday’s game was delayed 61 minutes due to the threat of thunderstorms, which never passed through the area.

Yankees RHP Luis Severino (5-3, 3.11 ERA) and Reds LHP Mike Minor (1-6, 6.63) are scheduled to start Wednesday in the second of three games in the interleague series.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: How Clay Holmes' implosion sent NY Yankees to a third straight loss