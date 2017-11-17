Up close, White Sox see same big potential Cubs forecasted for Dylan Cease
The Cubs made the Jose Quintana deal knowing it would have been more difficult to give up Dylan Cease if he was already performing at the Double-A level, and that the White Sox organization would be a good place to continue his education as a young pitcher.
While Eloy Jimenez keeps drawing ridiculous comparisons – the running total now includes Kris Bryant, Miguel Cabrera, Edgar Martinez and David Ortiz – Cease is more than just the other name prospect from the deal that shocked the baseball world during the All-Star break.
"We still project him as a starter," White Sox general manager Rick Hahn said during this week's GM meetings in Florida. "He certainly has the stuff where it's easy to envision him as a potential dominant reliever. But to this point – for the foreseeable future – we deal with the starting and continue to develop him as a potential front-end arm."
The Theo Epstein regime still hasn't developed an impact homegrown pitcher, but that hasn't stopped the Cubs from winning 292 games, six playoff rounds and a World Series title across the last three seasons, while still being in a strong position to win the National League Central again in 2018.
Without Quintana and his affordable contact that can run through 2020, Epstein's front office might have been looking at the daunting possibility of trying acquire three starting pitchers this winter.
While surveying a farm system in the middle of a natural downturn, Baseball America ranked seven pitchers on its top-10 list of prospects from the Cubs organization: Adbert Alzolay, Jose Albertos, Alex Lange, Oscar De La Cruz, Brendon Little, Thomas Hatch and Jen-Ho Tseng.
So far, only Alzolay, an Arizona Fall League Fall Star with seven starts for Double-A Tennessee on his resume, and Tseng, who made his big-league in debut in September, have pitched above the A-ball level.
Cease – who went 0-8 with a 3.89 ERA for Class-A Kannapolis in his first nine starts in the White Sox system – has a 100-mph fastball and a big curveball and won't turn 22 until next month. That stuff allowed Cease to pile up 126 strikeouts against 44 walks in 93.1 innings this year, putting him in the wave that includes Lucas Giolito, Reynaldo Lopez, Michael Kopech and Alec Hansen.
"Ideally, we have a lot of guys we project to be part of the future, very good, championship-caliber rotation," Hahn said. "In an ideal world, there's not going to be room at the inn for all of them. You only have five in that rotation and some of these guys will wind up in the bullpen. In reality, as players develop, you're going to see some attrition."
One spot after the White Sox grabbed Carlos Rodon with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2014 draft, the Cubs did Kyle Schwarber's below-slot deal, using part of the savings to buy out Cease's commitment to Vanderbilt University ($1.5 million bonus for a sixth-rounder) and supervise his recovery from Tommy John surgery on his right elbow.
Cease was never going to be on the fast track to Wrigley Field, and now the White Sox hope he can be part of the foundation on the South Side, where it's easier to sell a rebuild after watching the Cubs and Houston Astros become World Series champions.
"It doesn't change really for us internally in terms of our commitment or focus or our plan or our timeline or anything along those lines," Hahn said. "I do think, perhaps, it helps the fan base understand a little bit about what the process looks like, where other teams have been and how long the path they took to get to the ultimate goal of winning a World Series (was). In Chicago, many fans saw it firsthand with the Cubs.
"There are certainly more and more examples in the game over the last several years to help sort of show fans the path and justification for what we're (doing)."