Up close, White Sox see same big potential Cubs forecasted for Dylan Cease

White Sox GM Rick Hahn still sees pitcher Dylan Cease as a frontline starter, projecting him to be just as good as the Cubs did when they dealt him.

The Cubs made the Jose Quintana deal knowing it would have been more difficult to give up Dylan Cease if he was already performing at the Double-A level, and that the White Sox organization would be a good place to continue his education as a young pitcher.

While Eloy Jimenez keeps drawing ridiculous comparisons – the running total now includes Kris Bryant, Miguel Cabrera, Edgar Martinez and David Ortiz – Cease is more than just the other name prospect from the deal that shocked the baseball world during the All-Star break.

"We still project him as a starter," White Sox general manager Rick Hahn said during this week's GM meetings in Florida. "He certainly has the stuff where it's easy to envision him as a potential dominant reliever. But to this point – for the foreseeable future – we deal with the starting and continue to develop him as a potential front-end arm."

The Theo Epstein regime still hasn't developed an impact homegrown pitcher, but that hasn't stopped the Cubs from winning 292 games, six playoff rounds and a World Series title across the last three seasons, while still being in a strong position to win the National League Central again in 2018.

Without Quintana and his affordable contact that can run through 2020, Epstein's front office might have been looking at the daunting possibility of trying acquire three starting pitchers this winter.

While surveying a farm system in the middle of a natural downturn, Baseball America ranked seven pitchers on its top-10 list of prospects from the Cubs organization: Adbert Alzolay, Jose Albertos, Alex Lange, Oscar De La Cruz, Brendon Little, Thomas Hatch and Jen-Ho Tseng.

So far, only Alzolay, an Arizona Fall League Fall Star with seven starts for Double-A Tennessee on his resume, and Tseng, who made his big-league in debut in September, have pitched above the A-ball level.