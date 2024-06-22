📸 This is how close Romelu Lukaku came to ending his EURO 2024 curse 😫

Romelu Lukaku really cannot catch a break at EURO 2024.

Fresh from seeing two goals disallowed in Belgium’s opening defeat to Slovakia, the striker was denied a third on Saturday evening.

Despite leading Romania in their Group E encounter, Lukaku cut a frustrated figure as he saw a potential extending strike chalked off.

But despite being denied more goals than any single player has amassed at this summer’s tournament, the 31-year-old has grounds for complaint.

This was the margin of error behind Lukaku’s latest offside call.

Talk about fine margins!