📸 This is how close Romelu Lukaku came to ending his EURO 2024 curse 😫
Romelu Lukaku really cannot catch a break at EURO 2024.
Fresh from seeing two goals disallowed in Belgium’s opening defeat to Slovakia, the striker was denied a third on Saturday evening.
Despite leading Romania in their Group E encounter, Lukaku cut a frustrated figure as he saw a potential extending strike chalked off.
But despite being denied more goals than any single player has amassed at this summer’s tournament, the 31-year-old has grounds for complaint.
This was the margin of error behind Lukaku’s latest offside call.
WOW! 😲
Romelu Lukaku was THIS close to doubling Belgium's lead over Romania. #BBCEuros #Euro2024 #BELROU pic.twitter.com/38Vi95UQFe
— Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) June 22, 2024
Talk about fine margins!