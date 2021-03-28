Close range: Baylor grinds to Elite Eight in 62-51 win over Villanova

Associated Press
·2 min read

INDIANAPOLIS – Top-seeded Baylor overcame some frigid outside shooting Saturday to move into the Elite Eight, getting 16 points from Adam Flagler in a 62-51 victory over Villanova and its amoeba-like defense.

The Bears (25-2) came in as the nation’s leading 3-point team, shooting 41.5%, but made only 3 of 19 in this one, unable to find room or get into a comfort zone against fifth-seeded Villanova’s mix of 2-3 zone and man. Davion Mitchell, a 46% shooter from 3 this season, went 0 for 3 in a 14-point night.

Baylor, which started the season 18-0 and won its first-ever Big 12 regular-season title, is one win from the Final Four for the first time since 2012. The Bears will play the winner of Saturday night’s game between Arkansas and Oral Roberts.

This game changed midway through the second half when Baylor all but abandoned what is normally its go-to shot – the 3. The Bears took a six-point lead with a 14-2 run during which not a single point came from outside the arc.

The Bears played some defense, too.

Constantly harassing Villanova shooters who’d carved out space in the first half, Baylor held Villanova to 37.5% shooting in the second and 0 for 9 from 3. Jay Wright’s team scored 10 points over the final 11 minutes. During one stretch in the decisive run, Baylor forced five straight turnovers on ‘Nova possessions. Baylor had four of its five blocked shots in the second half.

The Wildcats got 16 points from Jermaine Samuels, but only three from Caleb Daniels on 1-for-11 shooting.

Villanova (18-7) came in without injured point guard Collin Gillespie and with a middling defense at best, but looked to be turning things around for a while. There were mini-victories. This marked only the second time the high-powered Baylor offense was held under 65 points this season.

But this has had the makings of being Baylor’s year all season, and any residue from the pandemic-related breaks that halted the Bears’ momentum after a perfect start appear to have faded.

Even without the 3s, and even with off nights from the other two of the team’s high-powered guards, Baylor figured out a way to win. Jared Butler scored nine points on 1-for-9 shooting from 3, and MaCio Teague had five points and also didn’t make a 3.

Close range: Baylor grinds to Elite Eight in 62-51 win over Villanova originally appeared on NBCSports.com

Recommended Stories

  • Baylor uses strong second half to overpower Villanova, earn trip to Elite 8

    Yahoo Sports College reporter Krysten Peek explains how Baylor’s second half defense stifled Villanova and sent the Bears through to their first Elite 8 since 2012.

  • NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 scores: What you missed in women's, men's tournaments on Saturday

    With so much action going on Saturday, USA TODAY Sports is breaking down all the results and how they affect the women's and men's brackets.

  • Recap: Makamae Gomera-Stevens' golden goal lifts Washington State women's soccer over Colorado in Boulder

    Pac-12 Networks' Justin Adams recaps Washington State women's soccer 1-0 overtime victory against Colorado on Saturday, Mar. 27 in Boulder. WSU's Makamae Gomera-Stevens scored the golden goal in overtime, marking her third goal this season. The Cougars improve to 5-1-1 overall and 1-0-1 in the conference, while the Buffs drop to 6-4-1 and 2-3-1 in Pac-12 play.

  • Spring break party? After COVID-19 school changes, families, not students, pack Daytona's beaches

    Spring break students are down this year in Daytona Beach, Florida, due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on college schedules.

  • Three reasons Elite Eight-bound Baylor, not Gonzaga, will cut the nets in men's NCAA Tournament

    Both are No. 1 seeds in the men's NCAA Tournament, but the Bears have the edge on the undefeated Bulldogs. USA TODAY Sports gives three reasons why.

  • The Best COVID Vaccine to Get If You're Hesitant About Vaccinations, Doctors Say

    If you're one of the many people who are hesitant to receive a COVID vaccination anytime soon, but you're longing for maskless gatherings and a bit more normalcy, you've probably done a lot of reading about the three U.S.-approved vaccines. Whether you get a shot (or two) from Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson&Johnson, experts and health officials say you'll be highly protected against the virus and can then safely visit other fully vaccinated people indoors and without masks, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But experts say there's one vaccine in particular COVID skeptics may prefer. Read on to learn which one, and why, and if you're worried about how your body will react, check out This One Side Effect Signals a "Very Robust" Vaccine Response, Doctor Says. People who are unsure about getting vaccinated have shown enthusiasm for Johnson&Johnson because it's one dose. A Mar. 24 survey about vaccine hesitancy, administered by Survey Monkey, has revealed that among Americans who are "not sure" about getting vaccinated, more are willing to be injected with the one-shot Johnson&Johnson vaccine (34 percent) than the Pfizer-BioNTech (24 percent) and Moderna (22 percent) jabs—both of which require two doses.Another poll, which was done before the Johnson&Johnson vaccine obtained emergency use approval in the U.S., appears to back up Survey Monkey's findings. The Kaiser Family Foundation published its KFF COVID-19 Vaccine Monitor on Feb. 26, and found that 26 percent of non-vaccinated Americans who were hesitant to get the jab were more likely to choose a vaccine requiring only one dose."About a quarter (26 percent) of those who want to 'wait and see' before getting vaccinated say they’d be more likely to get a vaccine if only one dose was required (including 20 percent of Black adults, 28 percent of Hispanic adults, and 29 percent of White adults in the 'wait and see' group)," the analysis explained.And to find out how the vaccine may affect you personally, This Is Why Half of People Have Stronger Vaccine Side Effects, CDC Says. A doctor says Johnson&Johnson is the "better tolerated" vaccine. Research has shown that the Johnson&Johnson COVID vaccine, which was the third one to be approved for use in the U.S., has caused fewer side effects than its counterparts, which both use mRNA technology. In comparing the results of the three vaccines' clinical trials, a recent report from The Guardian showed the Johnson&Johnson’s vaccine is the least likely to cause the top four most common side effects: pain at the injection site, fatigue, headache, and muscle soreness."It’s better tolerated than the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine in terms of local, what we call reactogenicity," Paul Goepfert, MD, the director of the Alabama Vaccine Research Clinic, told NBC News of Johnson&Johnson's vaccine. "[It] causes less people to have a sore arm, less people have what we call systemic side effects, including fatigue, fever, myalgias, [and] headache."And for more on how Pfizer patients have been affected, check out The One Side Effect That's Much More Common With Pfizer, Data Shows. And there are no reports of anaphylaxis. There were no reports of anaphylaxis in Johnson and Johnson's clinical trial, while Modern and Pfizer's trials did yield some rare instances of severe allergic reactions. That's why Jessica MacNeil, MPH, an epidemiologist at the CDC's National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, advised people who had an allergic reaction from their first dose of Pfizer or Moderna to get the Johnson&Johnson vaccine instead after 28 days."In exceptional situations where the first dose of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine was received, but the patient is unable to complete the series with either the same or a different mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, for example due to a contraindication, a single dose of Janssen’s COVID-19 vaccine may be administered at a minimum interval of 28 days from the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine dose," MacNeil said at a CDC meeting last month, according to CNBC.And for more up-to-date COVID news delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter. The Johnson&Johnson vaccine is also better for people who hate needles. Mary Rogers, a retired epidemiologist from the University of Michigan’s Department of Internal Medicine, spoke to MarketWatch recently about how "trynaophobia"—an extreme fear of needles—could affect people in need of a COVID shot. She explained how approximately two percent of adults in the U.S. have serious needle fears and people with this type of apprehension "have various degrees of anxiety or stress related to injections."“I suspect that even one shot might prove to be a barrier for those with true needle phobia. However, for those with generalized needle anxiety, a single shot might encourage some to take the COVID vaccine that they might have otherwise avoided," Rogers told the news outlet. And it gets you fully protected faster. An opinion contributor for The Hill, Dara E. Udo, MD, suggested that the Johnson&Johnson vaccine's single dose provides an "initial robust response."Additionally, since you are fully protected against COVID after two weeks of getting one dose of Johnson&Johnson or two weeks after getting your second dose from Pfizer or Moderna, it's the quickest way to be protected against COVID. And for more on the future of COVID vaccines, check out Moderna CEO Says This Is How Often You'll Need a COVID Vaccine.

  • UFC 260 betting preview: Can Francis Ngannou's power overcome Stipe Miocic's sheer ability?

    Heading into the rematch, Ngannou is the betting favorite at BetMGM. Ngannou is -135 to win, and also -135 to win by KO/TKO/DQ/submission. Interestingly, he’s +1400 to win by decision.

  • For underrated Stipe Miocic, it’s all about winning and paying the bills

    Miocic isn't trying to scare any fans away, but if you’re not enamored with him for any reason, he’s not about to try to win you over.

  • Francis Ngannou says he's evolved since loss to Stipe Miocic: 'Everything is different ... and better'

    Ngannou scoffs at the notion he’s the same fighter who was dominated by Stipe Miocic on Jan. 20, 2018, in their heavyweight title fight.

  • Verstappen takes superb pole at Bahrain GP ahead of Hamilton

    Red Bull's Max Verstappen took a superb pole position on Saturday for the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix and will start the race immediately ahead of Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton. Verstappen earned his fourth career pole to deny Hamilton his 99th, edging out the world champion by .39 seconds on his final attempt. “The whole weekend has been pretty good so far,” Verstappen said.

  • NBA betting: MVP race is wide open following injuries to LeBron James, Joel Embiid

    Earlier this month, LeBron James and Joel Embiid were co-favorites to win the NBA MVP, according to odds from BetMGM.

  • Andrew Wiggins with a deep 3 vs the Atlanta Hawks

    Andrew Wiggins (Golden State Warriors) with a deep 3 vs the Atlanta Hawks, 03/26/2021

  • Tobias Harris with a dunk vs the Los Angeles Lakers

    Tobias Harris (Philadelphia 76ers) with a dunk vs the Los Angeles Lakers, 03/25/2021

  • Bears proudly announce Andy Dalton as starting quarterback, 4 months before training camp

    There will not be a quarterback competition between Dalton and Nick Foles.

  • Trade deadline recap: Was the biggest move the one that wasn't made?

    Chris Haynes is joined by Yahoo's Vincent Goodwill to recap the messy, if somewhat underwhelming, 2021 NBA trade deadline.

  • Changed the Game: After being told she'd fail as a pitcher, Lisa Fernandez became one of the best ever

    When she was pitching, it was almost impossible to get a hit off her. When she was hitting, it was almost impossible to get her out.

  • As the battle for pay equity in sports rages on, more and more women are investing in themselves

    When the COVID-19 pandemic shut down leagues there was fear it would set women's sports back. Instead, women have gone forward with being the change they've long sought.

  • Megan Rapinoe takes issue with Draymond Green's suggestions on equal pay

    Rapinoe wasn't the only prominent women's sports figure to confront Green on his take on the equality conversation.

  • How a search party, an unfavorable ruling and a missed 6-foot putt sunk Jordan Spieth on Saturday

    AUSTIN, Texas - For those who don't know anything about golf - and there were many rambling around the grounds at Austin Country Club on Saturday - it would have been hard to tell who won and who lost as Jordan Spieth and Matt Kuchar stepped off the ...

  • Figure skating: Chen wins third straight world title as Hanyu falters

    American Nathan Chen won the men's gold for the third consecutive time at the figure skating world championships on Saturday while early favourite and double Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu finished third after his free skate fell apart. Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov captured the ice dance gold, making it the third title Russians had captured this week. Americans Madison Hubble and Zachary Donohue finished second, with Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier securing the bronze for Canada.