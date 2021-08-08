Up Close: Pressure mounts on Cuomo to resign amid accusations
In this episode of Up Close, can New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo survive the devastating sexual harassment accusations against him?
In recently released emails from December, Jeffrey Clark wrote to his DOJ superiors and asked them to look into "foreign election interference issues."
Donald Smith's coworkers told the FBI he bragged about entering House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office one day after the January 6 Capitol riot.
The health secretary calls on a watchdog to investigate "exploitative" firms overcharging holidaymakers.
The party machinery has been taken over by political zealots, making it difficult for worthy candidates to step forward. │ Opinion
Speaker after speaker lobbed wild-eyed accusations at Rhonda Bolton — that a 'globalist ideology' facilitated her selection, that she was an 'extremist' who indulged in 'racial pandering.'
One of the Republicans he suggested was Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, whose state is facing record COVID-19 hospitalizations for the third day in a row.
Oklahoma's attorney general asked the Supreme Court on Friday to overturn its 2020 ruling affirming tribal sovereignty, arguing the decision led to a "criminal-justice crisis."Why it matters: The petition comes one day after Patrick Murphy, an Oklahoma death row inmate whose challenge led to the ruling, was convicted again in federal court for murder and kidnapping, AP reports.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Newly appointed Oklahoma Attorney General Joh
The "Star Wars" actor dinged Donald Trump over his "Third Reich" cards for supporters.
Mother Jones reported the investigation, meanwhile recently published audio showed Giuliani urged Ukrainian officials to investigate Biden in 2019.
BUFFALO - The leader of a far-right "patriot" group in western New York stood on top of a truck trailer speaking to a crowd of about a hundred people in a quiet suburb of Buffalo. They had gathered in June to support a Buffalo Bills player who had refused to take the coronavirus vaccine, even at the cost of his career. Charles Pellien, head of the New York Watchmen, spoke proudly of a constellation of groups coalescing around their shared beliefs. "We're all coming together," Pellien said. "That
Donald Trump isn't responsible for California's homelessness crisis, its underperforming schools or its high gas prices, says a reader.
On a hot summer afternoon, Latrell Snider and his partner knocked on Abdullahi Mohamed’s door, introduced themselves and launched their pitch: Minneapolis, they said, has a chance to replace its police department with something new, and they wanted Mohamed’s support. When Snider assured him that a new public safety department would still have a police unit but would do things differently — such as responding to some 911 calls without armed officers — Mohamed brightened. More than a year after George Floyd’s death sparked a failed push to abolish the Minneapolis Police Department, activists and several City Council members are trying again, with a well-funded initiative that would ask voters in November whether the department — disparaged by critics for what they say is an enduring culture of brutality — should be dismantled.
My prediction of 100,000 cases per day was wrong, admits Professor Neil Ferguson
Ted Cruz, Marco Rubio, and Lindsey Graham star in our first-hand account of how Donald Trump became the GOP king and won a crown he still wears today.
Jeffrey Rosen's testimony, said Sen. Richard Blumenthal, showed how "close the country came to total catastrophe" in the days after the 2020 election.
Although an official fourth stimulus check from the federal government might seem unlikely at this point, states are doing their own part in making sure federal stimulus money gets distributed. As...
Senator Joe Manchin (D., W. Va.) signaled on Saturday that he would not support including an extension of federal jobless aid for gig workers and long-term unemployed Americans beyond Labor Day.
While Larry Elder has emerged as the polling and fundraising favorite, California's GOP opted against endorsing a candidate in the Sept. 14 election.
A drone attack on a tanker last week has raised the risk of an overt war between Israel and Iran, two of the region's most capable militaries.
McDaniel told the AP in January that the RNC would not pick a preferred candidate even if Trump were to jump into the 2024 GOP presidential primary.