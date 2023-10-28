Close, but no cigar. Indiana football puts a scare in Penn State, but result is the same

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Indiana football erased a 10-point fourth quarter deficit only to give up a go-ahead 56-yard touchdown with less than two minutes to go against Penn State on Saturday.

Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar hit KeAndre Lambert-Smith for the score down the sidelines for the 33-24 win. Lambert-Smith made a spectacular grab along the sidelines despite tight coverage.

Penn State added a safety with 1:33 to go when Indiana quarterback Brendan Sorsby was sacked on the first play of the ensuing drive.

It was redemption of sorts for Allar, who threw an interception to Josh Sanguinetti with 5:02 left in the game at his own 21-yard line. The Hoosiers tied the game thanks to a 35-yard field goal from Chris Freeman.

Oct 28, 2023; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Brendan Sorsby (15) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium.

IU’s offense: Boom or bust

First the good, Indiana had a pair of rare explosive plays in the passing game in the first half.

The first came when Brendan Sorsby threw a 90-yard touchdown to DeQuece Carter. It was the longest play for the Hoosiers since John Paci had a 99-yard pass to Thomas Lewis in 1993 against Penn State and third longest in program history.

Sorsby placed the ball perfectly for Carter, who did a nice job of staying in bounds as a pair of defenders tried to force him out of bounds down the sideline.

The Hoosiers took advantage of a busted coverage later in the half when Sorsby hit Donovan McCulley for a 69-yard touchdown. The corner lined up against McCulley blitzed on the play while the safety on that side of the field played the run.

Indiana didn’t have a pass play of longer than 50 yards this season coming into the game and had two before halftime.

The problem came when Indiana had to string a drive together. The Hoosiers only converted one third down before the fourth quarter, turned it over late in the first half, had four three and outs and a non-existent run game.

When Indiana had a chance to take the lead in the final minutes after Allar's turnover, new offensive coordinator Rod Carey called three straight runs that all went for little to no gain.

That summed up IU's offensive production outside of those big early moments.

Sorsby did have a career-day with 269 passing yards (13 of 19) — his previous career was the 126 passing yards he had against Rutgers — with three touchdowns and an interception.

Indiana's decision-making full of confusing moments

Allen might have been worried about how his punt return unit would hold up, but that still doesn’t fully explain his decision to go for it on fourth and seven at PSU’s 46-yard line in the second quarter.

The boo birds were out for Penn State’s offense in the first half as it relied on a conservative approach that produced little in the way of results. Allen’s own defense was playing as well as it had since the opener.

Why not make PSU go the length of the field? This was a rare situation this season where the Hoosiers weren't facing a big deficit.

The gamble while up 14-7 was wholly unnecessary.

It looked worse when the snap whizzed right past Brendan Sorsby as he was barking out orders to the offensive line. Sorsby did the best he could to recover and actually delivered a nice ball to Trent Howland at the sideline while rolling out of the pocket, but the running back was stopped short of the first down.

Allen has been all too willing to go for it on fourth down this season given the offense's struggles, and it hurt the team again this week when Penn State went right down the field after getting the ball at midfield to tie the game.

It was at odds with Indiana's approach in the final minutes after the interception and opted not to take a shot at the end zone or even throw the ball at all while out of fear they would turn it over or get knocked out of field goal range.

Indiana and the terrible, horrible, no good, very bad special teams

Indiana coach Tom Allen spent a lot of time this week talking about his team’s poor special teams play against Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights blocked a punt for a touchdown and recovered a muffed punt inside IU’s 25-yard line.

The two plays were a huge factor in the 31-14 loss.

“I just feel like we don't have a lot of margin for error in any of these areas,” Allen told reporters.

Indiana’s special teams unit struggled again, and their miscues proved just as costly. Camden Jordan — playing in place of Jaylin Lucas, who has already muffed two punts this season — couldn’t field the ball inside the 30-yard line.

The turnover came after the Hoosiers defense had just forced a third straight three with Penn State fans growing increasingly restless.

That angst vanished when Jordan lost the ball.

The coverage units (plural) were also an issue for Indiana on Saturday. Penn State returned a kick to midfield and would’ve had a punt return for a touchdown if not for a block in the back.

