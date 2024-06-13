Close-knit Eagles cap special season with title

Jun. 12—Golf is an individual game, but often times it is the teams that have the best team chemistry that have the most success.

That was evident this year with the Zionsville boys golf team where five talented individuals — three seniors, a sophomore and a freshman — came together as a unit and found themselves state champions.

"It makes it even more special," sophomore Max Steiner said. "Especially with three seniors — who are some of my better friends, and it was really nice to win with us one last time."

The Eagles have been a close knit group all year, that were pulling for each other each and every tournament.

All five players were fairly consistent throughout the year, so if one had an off day, his four teammates were there to pick him up.

"It's been like that all year," senior Bryce Conlee said. 'One of us may have a bad day, but the others will step up. That's what helped us win the state title, we had each other's backs even if one of us didn't have it that day."

It also helped alleviate some of the pressure each and every round.

Sometimes on a golf team, the same four players are scoring each and every tournament and then adds to the pressure if things go bad for a couple of holes.

Head coach Adam Wood said that this was the perfect mixture of a team.

"We had really talented players, and we knew we had the right personality mix and we had the right focus," Wood said. "Nothing is guaranteed in golf, but we knew we had a strong chance if we controlled what we could."

That close bond was developed through years of playing together and the ups and downs of high school golf.

Wall was a four-year varsity player, who saw the team miss making it out of the regional as a sophomore. Last year, his classmates Poole and Conlee joined the mix, along with Steiner, starting to form some of those close bonds.

Those four helped the Eagles place sixth in the state a year ago.

They were joined by a talented freshman in Brycen Tisch, who clicked right away with the group.

"Having guys that have experienced what it's like to go through sectionals and regionals, it's been a huge help," Tisch said. "They guided me this year and it's been great. "Middle school and high school golf are very different. In high school golf you get closer with your teammates, and they push you to keep going and lift you up when you have some bad holes. It's been great."

The Eagles were solid from the beginning of the year.

They captured six regular-season titles, and even when they didn't come away with the win against their challenging schedule, they put themselves in the hunt.

They showed they could beat some of the top programs in the state with a win at the Ulen Invite in windy conditions, and while they didn't win the sectional or regional, they played strong, consistent golf that put them in the right mindset heading into the State Finals where they were able to put it all together.

And for the three seniors, it was the perfect way to end a memorable season.

"I wouldn't want it any other way," Poole said. "It's a perfect ending."

Conlee, who will go on to play golf at the University of Evansville, said it was a great year from start to finish.

"It's amazing," Conlee said. "I had a blast and I love these guys. It's hard to put into words. It really hasn't hit me yet. But it's been a great journey, and to finish it out like this is amazing."

And for Wall, making his third appearance in the State Finals, he said it was even more special because he got to share it with his dad Mike, who was an assistant coach on the Eagles and got Andrew involved in the game of golf.

"It's fitting that he was right there alongside me when we get to win a state title," Wall said. "It's amazing and you couldn't ask for a better way to go out your senior year. This is the pinnacle we have been aiming for the past four years and here we are."

Will Willems is the Sports Editor of the Lebanon Reporter. Follow him on Twitter @Will_Willems.