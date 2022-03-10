When will Giannis Antetokounmpo break the Bucks all-time scoring record held by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar?

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (left) and Giannis Antetokounmpo are transcendent talents from two great eras of Bucks basketball

Giannis Antetokounmpo has secured his place as one of the greatest players in NBA history. He's coming for a mark that will leave no doubt that he's the greatest ever in Milwaukee Bucks lore.

As the Bucks return to play following the all-star break, Giannis needs just 231 points to surpass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most points in Bucks history. Abdul-Jabbar played only six seasons in Milwaukee but left an indelible mark, with three MVP awards and a championship.

Of course, Abdul-Jabbar asked for a trade out of Milwaukee to pursue what he felt was best for him personally (a wound that lingers in Milwaukee sports fandom). Giannis chose to stay, signing the supermax extension and promptly winning the franchise's first title since Abdul-Jabbar's reign. Antetokounmpo now has two MVPs and seems destined to perpetually contend for more.

When will Giannis eclipse the franchise scoring mark (through March 9)

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar points: 14,211

Giannis Antetokounmpo points: 13,980

Giannis points needed: 231

Giannis current scoring average in 2021-22: 29.7

Games needed at current average: 7.8

On target for: Tuesday, March 29 at Philadelphia

That's the second game of a three-game road trip; the Bucks have two home games thereafter. Abdul-Jabbar scored his final Bucks points on April 6, 1975, with a 34-point performance in the 1975 season finale against Chicago.

Here's where Giannis stands on the Bucks' all-time leaderboard:

Scoring

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (then, Lew Alcindor) dunking the ball in 1969. Jabber led the Bucks to its one and only NBA championship in 1971.

1. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, 14,211 points

The greatest scorer in Bucks history also happens to be the top scorer in NBA history (38,387 points). Antetokounmpo already has more years in the NBA than the six seasons Abdul-Jabbar spent in Milwaukee, but Abdul-Jabbar arrived as a fully realized talent at 22 years old, ready to take over the league immediately. He never averaged fewer than 27 points with the Bucks and cleared 30 points per game in four seasons. For now, he also has one other edge on Antetokounmpo — three MVP awards during his Bucks tenure from 1969-1975. He won those awards in 1971, 1972 and 1974, though Antetokounmpo now has the thing that he truly wants (and Abdul-Jabbar already had) ... a championship.

2. Giannis Antetokounmpo, 13,980

Through 56 games this season, Giannis has averaged 29.7 points per game. If he keeps that average playing in 13 of the season's final 15 games, he'll reach 14,366 and will own the franchise scoring mark. It's a matter of how many games he'll play this year; you could imagine Milwaukee slowing his use as the playoffs near.

3. Glenn Robinson, 12,010

4. Sidney Moncrief, 11,594

5. Michael Redd, 11,554

6. Bob Dandridge, 11,478

7. Marques Johnson, 10,980

8. Khris Middleton, 10,762

Middleton is rubbing shoulders with the franchise's all-time greats, crossing into the 10,000-point club earlier this season. He's on track to catch Hall of Fame finalist Marques Johnson this season.

9. Junior Bridgeman, 9,892

10. Brian Winters, 9,743

Most recent game

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) finds his way to the basket blocked by Atlanta Hawks forward Danilo Gallinari (8) during the first half of their game Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wis.

Not only did Giannis play in both ends of a back-to-back, he was spectacular. He followed up a 39-point performance in Oklahoma City with 43 points and 12 rebounds against Atlanta in a 124-115 win, marking the team's sixth straight victory. Milwaukee moved into second place in the East, two games behind the Heat. The games moved Giannis' timeline up for breaking the record, now to a game in Philadelphia on March 29, meaning he's now further removed from a home game for the feat (from the last of a three-game road trip to the middle game).

Rebounds

Bill Walton and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar battle for position in a game in 1975.

1. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, 7,161

As with points, there's nobody who can compete with Abdul-Jabbar in the rebound department. He never averaged fewer than 14 per game in Milwaukee, and Antetokounmpo has averaged in excess of double digits for only the past three seasons.

2. Giannis Antetokounmpo, 6,017

Antetokounmpo has been in second for a while now, though he obviously still has some work to do. His rebounds dropped from 13.6 in 2019-20 to 11.0 last year (and back up to 11.5 this season). With 13 more games, he'd finish the year at 6,167. It would be an extreme reach for him to pass Abdul-Jabbar with a full season next year.

3. Bob Dandridge, 4,497

4. Marques Johnson, 3,923

5. Andrew Bogut, 3,810

6. Terry Cummings, 3,758

7. Glenn Robinson, 3,519

8. Sidney Moncrief, 3,447

9. Ersan Ilyasova, 3,343

10. Jack Sikma, 3,087

Assists

Paul Pressey, at 6-foot-5, was considered the first point forward in the NBA.

1. Paul Pressey, 3,272

When you ponder the "original point forward," you may picture Marques Johnson or Paul Pressey. But either way, the Bucks had a hand in cultivating that concept, and the lineage continued with what Antetokounmpo has demonstrated at times during his career. Pressey played in Milwaukee from 1982-90, averaging 5.6 assists per game and had five straight seasons when he averaged 6.6 or more. The 1982 draft turned out to be a big one for Bucks royalty, with Pressey taken 20th and future Bucks Terry Cummings and Ricky Pierce taken No. 2 and No. 18, respectively.

2. Giannis Antetokounmpo, 2,968

Antetokounmpo rose from No. 5 to No. 3 on this list this season with a career-best-matching 5.9 assists per game last season. He's averaging 6.0 in 2021-22, and that would be another 78 over the next 13 games, giving him 3,046 for the season. It's pretty clear he'll still be a couple hundred short of Pressey but will be in position to claim this mark next season.

3. Sidney Moncrief, 2,689

4. Brian Winters, 2,479

5. Quinn Buckner, 2,391

6. Khris Middleton, 2,370

Middleton passed Big O and Cassell this season, so now it's a matter of seeing if he can also track down Buckner before the year is out (and he should be able to).

7. Sam Cassell, 2,269

8. Oscar Robertson, 2,156

9 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, 2,008

10. Bob Dandridge, 1,956

Steals

Quinn Buckner drives against Kansas City in a game from 1979.

1. Quinn Buckner, 1,042

First a disclaimer: steals didn't start getting counted until 1973-74, so this list is potentially a little slanted. If you took Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's steal totals from his final two years in Milwaukee and extrapolate them over six, he wouldn't be in the top 10, but Bob Dandridge would have 699 under the same formula and be safely in the top 10. Buckner, the man who is officially at the top, played six seasons in Milwaukee from 1976-82 (before Paul Pressey enters the equation). The No. 7 pick in the 1976 draft was named to the All-Defensive Team four times, authoring 2.3 swipes per year during his Bucks career. Perhaps a shade underrated in Bucks history, the point guard also had 5.2 assists per year, but the Bucks traded him for Boston's Dave Cowens in 1982. Buckner's days of starting dried up, though he did win the 1984 NBA title after his Celtics were swept by the Bucks in the 1983 playoffs.

2. Paul Pressey, 894

3. Sidney Moncrief, 874

4. Khris Middleton, 762

5. Alvin Robertson, 753

6. Giannis Antetokounmpo, 753

This is the area that will be hardest for Antetokounmpo to conquer for a couple of reasons. One is that he still has a long way to go. His 1.0 steals per game still leaves him nearly 300 shy of Buckner's mark after this year (and nearly three seasons at 70 games per year still needed to get to the top). The other issue is Middleton, who's collecting thefts at a pace just shy of Antetokounmpo and who's currently ahead by a narrow margin. It stands to reason that Antetokounmpo will be in Milwaukee longer than Middleton, but they'll be side-by-side for the foreseeable future. Giannis moved past Brian Winters for No. 6 on the list on the same night he became Milwaukee's all-time blocks leader, and Middleton moved past Robertson into fourth place after that.

7. Brian Winters, 718

8. Marques Johnson, 697

9. Glenn Robinson, 689

10. Ray Allen, 618

Blocks

Milwaukee's Alton Lister slaps away a shot by Philadelphia's Moses Malone.

1. Giannis Antetokounmpo, 843

Welcome to the top of the charts, Giannis. With his two blocks against Houston on Dec. 10, passed Alton Lister for the top spot, though it bears mentioning that this stat didn't begin tabulation until 1973-74. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is still seventh on the list even though he had only two Bucks seasons counted. If we transferred the number of blocks Abdul-Jabbar racked up in his first six seasons when the stat was actually counted (1973-79) to his career with the Bucks, his total of 1,595 would be the runaway leader in franchise lore.

2. Alton Lister, 804

3. Harvey Catchings, 709

4. Andrew Bogut, 642

5. John Henson, 600

6. Ervin Johnson, 586

7. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, 495

8. Randy Breuer, 474

9. Brook Lopez, 448

Lopez has traditionally been a triple-digit blocker in most seasons, so it stood to reason he'd pass Abdul-Jabbar this season at least. But back surgery has kept him on the shelf for all but one game, and he's been stuck.

10. Marques Johnson, 439

Other milestones featuring Antetokounmpo

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo dunks over Cleveland's Kevin Love last season.

Triple doubles: 29 (first in franchise history). Abdul-Jabbar is second at eight, but remember blocks and assists weren't counted in four of his six seasons in Milwaukee, so Antetokounmpo might have had some actual competition under different circumstances.

Defensive rebounds: 4,920 (first in franchise history). It's not close, with Andrew Bogut second at 2,662, but again, rebounds weren't recorded as differentiated between offensive and defensive until 1973-74. Middleton is third on this list.

Free throws made: 3,407 (second in franchise history). Sidney Moncrief's 3,505 are the gold standard, but Antetokounmpo should overtake this after the next two seasons. It probably comes as no surprise that Antetokounmpo is now first in free throw attempts, with 4,765 to pass Moncrief's 4,214 for the top spot.

Games: 645 (third). He's moved up quite a bit after he sat in 10th as recently as two seasons ago, but he's still behind Junior Bridgeman (711) and Sidney Moncrief (695). You'll be tickled to know that Ersan Ilyasova is sixth on the list at 583.

JR Radcliffe can be reached at (262) 361-9141 or jradcliffe@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @JRRadcliffe.

