'We can close the gap pretty fast': Hugh Freeze's message to Auburn football recruits

AUBURN — The sting won't leave anytime soon. Maybe it won't ever.

Auburn football was shocked 27-24 on Saturday, stunned by a fourth-and-31 touchdown from Alabama in the Iron Bowl. The Crimson Tide has now won two straight in Jordan-Hare Stadium, a venue that often lends its magic to the home team.

If there's anything that can help alleviate the pain of a gut-wrenching loss, it's recruiting wins. Some of those might be on the way after Auburn hosted a large group of visitors against Alabama.

"Wish we were out there celebrating right now together (as a team), but we do have a lot of good recruits here," Freeze said postgame. "And hopefully they see (that) even in Year One we're not — you know, we can close the gap pretty fast on the upper echelon of this conference."

Freeze also didn't mince words about his confidence for the future.

"We're going to be one of the elite programs in the country," the first-year Auburn coach said. "I really didn't have a vision for this year, other than to try to get us to a bowl game and improve us from week to week. Can't say that every week that I've felt like that, and that's why you're hard on yourself as a coach. We've got to look at ourselves as coaches every single week, every single day, and are we demanding a standard that's going to get us to that elite status.

"That, combined with recruiting classes that are comparable to the upper echelon — I mean, we can't recruit (classes ranked) in the 30s and 40s and 50s and expect, all of a sudden, to walk out there and be great coaches. It's a combination. You've got to coach to a certain standard, and you've got to recruit somewhere close to level (or) par to the way those guys and some others in this league are."

A few of Auburn's commits − 2025 four-star defensive lineman Malik Autry and 2024 five-star receiver Perry Thompson − hinted at a possible incoming flip. Thompson posted a video to social media after the game with 2025 five-star receiver Ryan Williams, who is committed to Alabama, and 2024 five-star receiver Cam Coleman, who is committed to Texas A&M.

Thompson's post was accompanied with an hourglass emoji.

Early Signing Day for the Class of 2024 is Dec. 20. The Tigers currently have 18 players committed in 2024, which is rated by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 17 haul.

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on Twitter @rich_silva18.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Hugh Freeze's message to Auburn football recruits after Iron Bowl loss