Close games help Magic prepare for playoffs

Entering the final stretch of the regular season, Magic coach Jamahl Mosley believes his squad is peaking at the right time.

Although Orlando entered Wednesday’s 117-108 victory at New Orleans having won just two of its last five games (including two losses by a combined 5 points), Mosley has seen sparks of what’s possible from the Magic (45-31) in the postseason, which begins in less than two weeks.

“We’re having our moments,” Mosley said ahead of tip-off against the Pelicans (now also 45-31). “The more we continue to go through these close games — whether we’re playing playoff teams or teams that are sub-.500 — it’s just continued to help this group grow, pull together and communicate the right way for the right things that we need.”

It’s no secret Orlando has struggled in close games this year. The Magic entered Wednesday’s game against the Pelicans 10-11 this season when the game margin is 1-5 points.

During the team’s season-high 8-game homestand, which they wrapped up Monday with a 1-point win over 56-loss Portland, Orlando went 1-3 in games where the margin was 1-5 points.

When the game margin expands to 6-10 points, Orlando is 13-4 this season.

Finding ways to win close games could swing a postseason series — when scoring typically shrinks compared to the regular season — and it will be key for a young squad such as the Magic, who feature just four players with playoff experience (forward Joe Ingles, guard Gary Harris, guard Markelle Fultz and forward Jonathan Isaac).

What worked and didn’t for Magic during season-long homestand | Analysis

Securing the No. 4 spot in the conference standings would give the Magic homecourt advantage in a first-round series. Orlando is 27-12 at home this year but 17-19 on the road.

There’s also an opportunity for the Magic to continue to rise in the East. Orlando sat 1.5 games behind No. 3 Cleveland and just 3 games behind No. 2 Milwaukee, a team the Magic face twice in the final 6 games of the regular season.

Without looking too far ahead, however, the Magic know they need to focus on themselves, especially on the road where the team plays four more times.

Before hosting Chicago on Sunday, Orlando heads to Charlotte on Friday to round out a 2-game trip.

Hornets coach Steve Clifford, who previously was at the helm of the Magic, determined Wednesday he’ll step down following the completion of the season.

Orlando was without second-year guard Caleb Houstan on Wednesday due to a right ankle sprain that kept him sidelined for a second game in a row.

Jason Beede can be reached at jbeede@orlandosentinel.com