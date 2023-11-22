Is your Close Friends list about to get exposed? Gen Z-ers have thoughts on the new Instagram update

On Nov. 14, Instagram announced its latest feature and the reception has been mixed among Gen Z users. The Meta-owned social media platform revealed that users will be able to upload posts and reels seen only by “Close Friends” — that is, a curated list of the Instagram user’s followers. Unlike public posts, “Close Friends” posts will be distinguished by the green star icon that is already associated with the preexisting feature.

Until now, the platform’s “Close Friends” feature, which was rolled out in 2018, applied only to Instagram Stories.

To use the feature, tap “Audience” before sharing and select “Close Friends.” Once the user posts, a little green star icon will appear on the top right, signifying that the post can be seen by Close Friends only.

Instagram isn’t the first platform to allow users to “hard post” content to a select group. X, formerly Twitter, unveiled “Twitter Circles” in August 2022, which functioned in the same way. Touted as “a new way to Tweet to a smaller crowd,” the feature was live for just over a year before being retired on Oct. 31.

What Gen Z-ers are saying about it

Now that users can now post exclusive content on their main account, some Gen Z creators are noting that having a Finsta — a fake Instagram account that allows you to “post images and interact with other accounts in a more private way,” according to Merriam-Webster — is no longer necessary. While users cannot see someone’s entire Close Friends list, they can see who else is on it based on a post’s likes and comments.

For self-professed “nosy” Instagram users, this update may prove to be a worthwhile asset for their investigative efforts.

Others, however, are bracing for impact. Several IG aficionados have taken to TikTok to predict the “mess” that’ll result from this update.

Bianca Fernandez (@biancamfernandez8), who is on the social team for Tarte Cosmetics, believes that the update is about to cause a ton of chaos for those that choose to use it. She voiced her thoughts on the matter, including how it could potentially be beneficial for “those that are single” in a video she posted to TikTok on Nov. 19.

“Instagram is really giving you a new way to stir the pot that has never been done before,” Fernandez says. “This is literally the first time that your Close Friends could potentially become public knowledge or be exposed to the other friends that are on your Close Friends list.”

“I only have my situationships and my crushes on CF cause it’s thirst traps and quotes,” @mochiimami wrote in response to @brenttheeleprechaun‘s video.

“I just don’t see people utilizing this feature anyways no one’s about to put themselves out there to get caught up. Idk what insta was thinking,” @zamiriaarnaz replied to @mkkiilani‘s post.

Not everyone has a strong reaction to this update, though. Another TikToker, Nicole (@forever_vanity), recently took to TikTok to express her confusion about the hype surrounding the social media platform’s latest rollout. Rather than just announce new updates without consulting the masses, Nicole suggests the Meta-owned app ask users what updates they actually want.

“I’m a little confused by why everyone is so excited about this Instagram update. If you’re like me, I stopped putting people that I had a crush on, I was feeling or talking to in my Close Friends a long time ago,” Nicole says in a video posted on Nov. 14. “I don’t know what’s so profound about being able to see that someone’s in another person’s Close Friends.”

Nicole urges Instagram users to refrain from being messy just to be messy. What this means, basically, is to not get upset seeing someone else on the same Close Friends list without additional “background information to be upset about.”

