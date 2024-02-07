How close did Alabama football come to losing 5-star WR Ryan Williams when Nick Saban retired?

Five-star Alabama football signee Ryan Williams may have decommitted from the Crimson Tide in the wake of coach Nick Saban's retirement, but his sights were always set on Alabama.

"They were always at the top of the list for me," Williams said on Wednesday after signing his national letter of intent.

Williams recommitted to Alabama on Jan. 24, two weeks after his decommittment. The reason for his decommittment, Williams said, was because he wanted to get to know the new Alabama football staff.

"I just wanted to get to know the new staff, that was the main thing," Williams said. "It's Alabama, I knew we were going to get somebody, so I was still confident."

Williams officially signed his national letter of intent to Alabama football Wednesday morning at Saraland High School. He will enroll early at Alabama in May.

