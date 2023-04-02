How close is Arkansas? Team Hogs beat are playing for national championship

San Diego State will play for college basketball’s national championship on Monday night against Connecticut.

They’re both teams with which Arkansas is familiar. UConn beat the Razorbacks in the Sweet 16, but the Hogs were winners over SDSU back in November in what felt like one of the biggest games of Arkansas’ season.

Arkansas had just fallen the night before to Creighton in the Maui Invitational by two points. At the time, even, the game was – rightfully – called the best of the season. It held up as much, but the bigger deal was what the Hogs would do next time out.

It took overtime, but Trevon Brazile’s 20 points and Ricky Council’s 19 led Arkansas to a 78-74 win over the Aztecs. San Diego State would lose just four more games the rest of the season. The Razorbacks at one point lost four straight, signaling two teams going in opposite directions.

But Arkansas was faced with chaos out of its control. Nick Smith Jr.’s injury limited him throughout the season even when healthy and Brazile was lost for the season just a couple weeks later. The Hogs still overcame the messy 1-5 start in SEC play to make the Sweet 16.

In the era of the transfer portal, it’s a solid sign – three straight Sweet 16s – that Arkansas is in a position to consistently compete. And SDSU’s run shows that Eric Musselman’s crew could easily do just the same.



