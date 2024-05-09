Cloquet, Grand Rapids nab Lake Superior Conference golf titles

May 8—GRAND RAPIDS — The Cloquet boys and Grand Rapids girls' golf teams were crowned as the Lake Superior Conference champions on Wednesday at Pokegema Golf Course in Grand Rapids.

The Lumberjacks were led by junior Lance Sayler, who carded a five-over 77 to narrowly edge teammates Collin Young (78) and Karson Young (79) and Anders Gunelson (80) in the final round of the two-day tournament.

"The boys didn't have their best day, but I think that's kind of one of the keys is finding a way to make things happen when you're not on the top of your game," said Cloquet head coach Aaron Young. "So they kind of mucked through the day a little bit and made some shots when they needed to, and were able to squeak out a victory."

Coach Young was pleased with the consistency from round to round shown by Collin Young and Sayler, who both matched their previous scores set at Nemadji Golf Course in Superior on day one of the competition last week.

"Lance Sayler's been playing nice and consistent," said Young. "He ended up I believe fifth overall over the two days. And Karson Young didn't have his best day, shot in the mid-70s, but you know it's nice to see when he's struggling he's staying in the 70s..."

Grand Rapids' Will Shermoen was the individual winner on the boys' side, after following up his even-par 72 last week with a four-over 76 on Wednesday at his home course.

The Thunderhawks girls team also had a strong showing at Pokegema with three individuals breaking 90, including Leanna Johnson (83), Brianna Dekich (87) and Mia Peters (89), on their way to first place among the five teams.

Hermantown junior Izy Fairchild was the individual Lake Superior Conference champion after carding an 83, trimming three strokes off her score from last week at Nemadji.