Cloquet boys sixth after one day of state golf

Jun. 11—JORDAN — The Cloquet boys golf team ended day one of the Class AA state golf meet in sixth place out of the eight teams in contention after carding a combined 26-over 314, Tuesday, at Ridges at Sand Creek Golf Course in Jordan, Minnesota. Holy Family Catholic leads the pack with a 9-over 297.

Junior Lance Sayler led the way for the Lumberjacks with a team-low score of 76, followed by Blair Chartier (6-over 78) and Cooper Ellena (7-over 79). Sayler ranks 16th on the individual leaderboard.

Hermantown senior Holdyn Evjen (6-over 78) and Hibbing junior Andrew Slatten (7-over 79) are currently sitting in a tie for 24th and 31st place, respectively. Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin senior Caiden Carpenter carded a 12-over 84 as he sits at 58th, leading Hermantown's Jack Slattengren by one stroke at 13-over.

Two Harbors junior Cade Peterson shot a 21-over 93.

Hawley's Jack Justesen and Rochester Lourdes' Colton Rich are the overall leaders after day one with matching scores of 70.

The best local player in the girls field on Tuesday was Rock Ridge junior Gabby Hutar, who shot 92. The Wolverines are eighth in the team competition. Kelby Anderson (International Falls) and Elizabeth Fong (Holy Angels) are co-leaders among individuals with matching 74's.

In Class AAA at Bunker Hills Golf Club in Coon Rapids, Minnesota, Duluth East junior Kyle Peterson, competing as an individual, shot a 6-over 78 and stands in a tie for 43rd in the field of 88 participants. East senior Abby Schintz currently sits in 37th place at the Class AAA girls competition with a 9-over 81.

Moose Lake/Willow River eighth-grader Cullen Chuinard is tied for 28th after a first-round 81 (9-over) in Class A at Pebble Creek in Becker, Minnesota.