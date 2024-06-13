Cloquet boys end up seventh at state boys golf

Jun. 12—Cloquet slipped a position from sixth to seventh on day two of the MSHSL Class AA boys golf state tournament on Wednesday.

Weather limited the eight teams and other individuals to nine holes at the Ridges at Sand Creek in Jordan, Minnesota, but Holy Family Catholic only added to its lead, winning the state championship by 16 shots.

Cloquet combined for 162 from its four scoring golfers and finished the tournament 38 shots behind the winners with a 476.

Hermantown senior Holdyn Evjen was the best individual from the Northland, as his 38 Wednesday put him in a tie for 20th at 6-over 114. Cloquet junior Lance Sayler was one shot behind him in a tie for 24th, while Hibbing's Andrew Slatten finished tied for 26th at 8-over.

Medalist honors went to Jack Justesen of Hawley, who had a 3-under 105.

Rock Ridge finished eighth in the girls team competition, with junior Gabby Hutar the leading golfer in a tie for 64th.

Moose Lake/Willow River's Cullen Chuinard shot an 80 in his second round to finish in a tie for 28th among 88 participants in Class A at Pebble Creek in Becker, Minnesota.

Duluth East junior Kyle Peterson had a similar day two, shooting a 79 (after a 78 on Tuesday) at Bunker Hills Golf Club in Coon Rapids to finish in a tie for 46th. In the girls' competition, Abby Schintz shot an 80 and finished in a tie for 25th at 17-over 161.