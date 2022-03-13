Tom Brady announces he's returning to Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tom Brady announces he's returning to Buccaneers originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Well, that didn't last long.

Less than two months after announcing his retirement from the NFL, Tom Brady has reversed course and announced he's returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for what will be his 23rd NFL season.

These past two months Iâ€™ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But itâ€™s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. Iâ€™m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG pic.twitter.com/U0yhRKVKVm — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 13, 2022

Brady has spent the last two seasons in Tampa, helping the team win Super Bowl LV after the 2020 season before getting knocked out in the NFC Divisional playoffs by the Los Angeles Rams in 2021. He led the league in both passing yards and passing touchdowns a season ago at age 44.