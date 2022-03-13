Tom Brady ends NFL retirement, will rejoin Buccaneers for 2022 season

Brady ends short NFL retirement, will rejoin Bucs originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Well, that didn't last long.

Less than two months after announcing his retirement from the NFL, Tom Brady reversed course Sunday and announced he's returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for what will be his 23rd NFL season.

These past two months Iâ€™ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But itâ€™s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. Iâ€™m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG pic.twitter.com/U0yhRKVKVm — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 13, 2022

Brady has spent the last two seasons in Tampa, helping the Bucs win Super Bowl LV after the 2020 season before being knocked out in the NFC divisional playoff round by the Los Angeles Rams in 2021. He led the league in both passing yards and passing touchdowns a season ago at age 44.

There was plenty of speculation that if Brady did choose to come out of retirement, the 49ers would be a possible destination for the San Mateo native.

San Francisco will not have that chance, as Brady will run it back with the Bucs. Not only that, but Tampa Bay was discussed as a possible destination for 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo, who is expected to be traded this offseason.

Nevertheless, Brady will return to the Bucs, and the 49ers will continue to search for a trade partner for Jimmy G.

