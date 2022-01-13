Clone of MLB Free Agent Tracker: Full list of 2021-22 free agent players

Who's an MLB free agent this offseason? originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 2021-22 MLB offseason is underway, giving more than 175 free agents the opportunity to sign with a club for next season.

Below is a full list of this MLB hot stove’s free agents. The number next to each player’s name is their age for the 2022 season. The team listed in parenthesis is the last club they played for in 2021.

If a player wasn’t on a team in 2021, they are denoted as free agents using FA. Players that received a qualifying offer have an asterisk after their names.

This list will be edited periodically throughout the offseason. The last time it was updated was Jan. 12, 2022.

Catchers

Alex Avila, 35 (WSH) – Retired from MLB in October

Robinson Chirinos, 38 (CHC)

Yan Gomes, 34 (OAK) – Signed with Cubs (2 years, $13M)

Andrew Knapp, 30 (PHI)

Sandy León, 33 (MIA)

Jose Lobaton, 37 (CHC)

Jonathan Lucroy, 36 (ATL)

Roberto Pérez, 33 (CLE) – Signed with Pirates (1 year, $5M)

Manny Piña, 35 (MIL) – Signed with Braves (2 years, $8M)

Wilson Ramos, 34 (CLE)

Austin Romine, 33 (CHC)

Pedro Severino, 28 (BAL) – Signed with Brewers (1 year, $1.9M)

Chance Sisco, 27 (NYM)

Kurt Suzuki, 38 (LAA)

Austin Wynns, 31 (BAL)

First Basemen

Matt Adams, 33 (COL)

Brandon Belt*, 34 (SFG) – Signed with Giants (1 year, $18.4M)

Asdrúbal Cabrera, 36 (CIN)

Mark Canha, 33 (OAK) – Signed with Mets (2 years, $26.5M)

Freddie Freeman*, 32 (ATL)

Marwin Gonzalez, 33 (HOU)

Brad Miller, 32 (PHI)

Mitch Moreland, 36 (OAK)

Renato Núñez, 28 (DET)

Albert Pujols, 42 (LAD)

Anthony Rizzo, 32 (NYY)

Kyle Schwarber, 29 (BOS)

Travis Shaw, 32 (BOS)

Yoshi Tsutsugo, 30 (PIT)

Ryan Zimmerman, 37 (WSH)

Second Basemen

Hanser Alberto, 29 (KCR)

Javier Báez, 29 (NYM) – Signed with Tigers (6 years, $140M)

Matt Carpenter, 36 (STL)

Brandon Drury, 29 (NYM)

Eduardo Escobar, 33 (MIL) – Signed with Mets (2 years, $20M)

Leury García, 31 (CHW) – Signed with White Sox (3 years, $16.5M)

Marwin Gonzalez, 33 (HOU)

Josh Harrison, 34 (OAK)

César Hernández, 32 (CHW) – Signed with Nationals (1 year, $4M)

José Iglesias, 32 (BOS)

Shed Long Jr., 26 (SEA)

Jed Lowrie, 38 (OAK)

Jordy Mercer, 35 (WSH)

Rougned Odor, 28 (NYY) – Signed with Orioles (1-year deal)

Chris Owings, 30 (COL)

Joe Panik, 31 (MIA)

José Peraza, 28 (NYM) – Signed with Yankees (MiLB deal)

Marcus Semien*, 31 (TOR) – Signed with Rangers (7 years, $175M)

Eric Sogard, 36 (CHC)

Donovan Solano, 34 (SFG)

Chris Taylor*, 31 (LAD) – Signed with Dodgers (4 years, $60M)

Pat Valaika, 29 (BAL)

Ildemaro Vargas, 30 (ARZ)

Shortstops

Javier Báez, 29 (NYM) – Signed with Tigers (6 years, $140M)

Johan Camargo, 28 (ATL) – Signed with Phillies (1 year, $1.4M)

Carlos Correa*, 27 (HOU)

Mike Freeman, 34 (CIN)

Freddy Galvis, 32 (PHI)

Erik González, 30 (PIT)

José Iglesias, 32 (BOS)

Jordy Mercer, 35 (WSH)

Corey Seager*, 28 (LAD) – Signed with Rangers (10 years, $325M)

Andrelton Simmons, 32 (MIN)

Trevor Story*, 29 (COL)

Chris Taylor*, 31 (LAD) – Signed with Dodgers (4 years, $60M)

Jonathan Villar, 31 (NYM)

Third basemen

Ehire Adrianza, 32 (ATL)

Eddy Alvarez, 32 (MIA)

Kris Bryant, 30 (SFG)

Asdrúbal Cabrera, 36 (CIN)

Johan Camargo, 28 (ATL) – Signed with Phillies (1 year, $1.4M)

Starlin Castro, 32 (WSH)

Charlie Culberson, 33 (TEX)

Eduardo Escobar, 33 (MIL) – Signed with Mets (2 years, $20M)

Maikel Franco, 29 (BAL)

Freddy Galvis, 32 (PHI)

Josh Harrison, 34 (OAK)

Brock Holt, 34 (TEX)

Jake Lamb, 31 (TOR)

Kyle Seager, 34 (SEA) – Retired from MLB in December

Travis Shaw, 32 (BOS)

Ronald Torreyes, 29 (PHI)

Jonathan Villar, 31 (NYM)

Corner outfielders

Kris Bryant, 30 (SFG)

Kole Calhoun, 34 (ARZ)

Mark Canha, 33 (OAK) – Signed with Mets (2 years, $26.5M)

Nick Castellanos*, 30 (CIN)

Michael Conforto*, 29 (NYM)

Charlie Culberson, 33 (TEX)

Corey Dickerson, 33 (TOR)

Adam Eaton, 33 (LAA)

Clint Frazier, 27 (NYY) – Signed with Cubs (1 year, $1.5M)

Dexter Fowler, 36 (LAA)

Avisaíl García, 31 (MIL) – Signed with Marlins (4 years, $53M)

Leury García, 31 (CHW) – Signed with White Sox (3 years, $16.5M)

Brett Gardner, 38 (NYY)

Marwin Gonzalez, 33 (HOU)

Brian Goodwin, 31 (CHW)

Terrance Gore, 30 (ATL)

Josh Harrison, 34 (OAK)

Odúbel Herrera, 30 (PHI)

Matt Joyce, 37 (PHI)

José Marmolejos, 29 (SEA)

Jason Martin, 26 (TEX)

Andrew McCutchen, 35 (PHI)

Gerardo Parra, 35 (WSH)

Joc Pederson, 30 (ATL)

Tommy Pham, 34 (SDP)

Kevin Pillar, 33 (NYM)

Gregory Polanco, 30 (PIT)

Eddie Rosario, 30 (ATL)

Kyle Schwarber, 29 (BOS)

Jorge Soler, 30 (ATL)

Steven Souza Jr., 33 (LAD)

Seiya Suzuki, 27 (NPB)

Mike Tauchman, 31 (SFG)

Chris Taylor*, 31 (LAD) – Signed with Dodgers (4 years, $60M)

Center fielders

Albert Almora Jr., 28 (NYM)

Kris Bryant, 30 (SFG)

Mark Canha, 33 (OAK) – Signed with Mets (2 years, $26.5M)

Delino DeShields, 29 (CIN)

Jarrod Dyson, 37 (TOR)

Leury García, 31 (CHW) – Signed with White Sox (3 years, $16.5M)

Brett Gardner, 38 (NYY)

Billy Hamilton, 31 (CHW)

Odúbel Herrera, 30 (PHI)

Ender Inciarte, 31 (ATL)

Travis Jankowski, 31 (PHI)

JaCoby Jones, 30 (DET) – Signed with Royals (MiLB deal)

Juan Lagares, 33 (LAA)

Jake Marisnick, 31 (SDP)

Starling Marte, 33 (OAK) – Signed with Mets (4 years, $78M)

Cameron Maybin, 35 (NYM) – Retired from MLB in January

Joc Pederson, 30 (ATL)

Kevin Pillar, 33 (NYM)

Danny Santana, 31 (BOS)

Magneuris Sierra, 26 (MIA)

Chris Taylor*, 31 (LAD) – Signed with Dodgers (4 years, $60M)

Designated hitters

Nelson Cruz, 41 (TBR)

Khris Davis, 34 (OAK)

Jed Lowrie, 38 (OAK)

Mitch Moreland, 36 (OAK)

Albert Pujols, 42 (LAD)

Pablo Sandoval, 35 (ATL)

Jorge Soler, 30 (ATL)

Right-handed starters

Left-handed starters

Right-handed relievers

Drew Anderson, 28 (TEX)

Matt Andriese, 32 (SEA)

Shawn Armstrong, 31 (TBR)

John Axford, 39 (MIL)

Jacob Barnes, 32 (TOR) – Signed with Tigers (MiLB deal)

Cam Bedrosian, 30 (PHI)

Dellin Betances, 34 (NYM)

Brad Boxberger, 34 (MIL)

Brad Brach, 36 (CIN)

Archie Bradley, 29 (PHI)

Jhoulys Chacín, 34 (COL) – Signed with Rockies (1 year, $1.25M)

Tyler Chatwood, 32 (SFG)

Jesse Chavez, 38 (ATL)

Steve Cishek, 36 (LAA)

Tyler Clippard, 37 (ARZ)

Alex Colomé, 33 (MIN)

Wade Davis, 36 (KCR) – Retired from MLB in November

Chris Devenski, 31 (ARZ)

Marcos Diplán, 25 (BAL)

Rafael Dolis, 34 (TOR)

Oliver Drake, 35 (TBR)

Jeurys Familia, 32 (NYM)

Luke Farrell, 31 (MIN)

Michael Feliz, 29 (OAK)

Luís Garcia, 35 (STL) – Signed with Padres (2 years, $7M)

Yimi García, 31 (HOU) – Signed with Blue Jays (2 years, $11M)

Mychal Givens, 32 (CIN)

Kendall Graveman, 31 (HOU) – Signed with White Sox (3 years, $24M)

Shane Greene, 33 (LAD)

Jesse Hahn, 32 (KCR)

J.D. Hammer, 27 (PHI)

Heath Hembree, 33 (CIN)

David Hess, 28 (TBR)

Greg Holland, 36 (KCR)

Daniel Hudson, 35 (SDP) – Signed with Dodgers (1 year, $7M)

Tommy Hunter, 35 (NYM)

Drew Hutchison, 31 (DET)

Raisel Iglesias*, 32 (LAA) – Signed with Angels (4 years, $58M)

Kenley Jansen, 34 (LAD)

Keone Kela, 29 (SDP)

Joe Kelly, 34 (LAD)

Ian Kennedy, 37 (PHI)

Brandon Kintzler, 37 (PHI)

Corey Knebel, 30 (LAD) – Signed with Phillies (1 year, $10M)

Michael Lorenzen, 30 (CIN)

Evan Marshall, 32 (CHW)

Chris Martin, 36 (ATL)

Collin McHugh, 35 (TBR)

Mark Melancon, 37 (SDP) – Signed with Diamondbacks (2 years, $14M)

Keynan Middleton, 28 (SEA)

Shelby Miller, 31 (PIT)

Jimmy Nelson, 33 (LAD)

Héctor Neris, 33 (PHI) – Signed with Astros (2 years, $17M)

Darren O’Day, 39 (NYY)

Adam Ottavino, 36 (BOS)

Blake Parker, 37 (CLE)

Yusmeiro Petit, 37 (OAK)

David Phelps, 35 (TOR)

Adam Plutko, 30 (BAL)

Erasmo Ramírez, 32 (DET)

AJ Ramos, 35 (LAA)

Colin Rea, 31 (MIL)

David Robertson, 37 (TBR)

Hansel Robles, 31 (BOS)

Chaz Roe, 35 (TBR)

Sergio Romo, 39 (OAK)

Trevor Rosenthal, 32 (SDP)

Edgar Santana, 30 (ATL)

Ervin Santana, 39 (KCR)

Bryan Shaw, 34 (CLE)

Burch Smith, 32 (OAK)

Joe Smith, 38 (SEA)

Joakim Soria, 38 (TOR) – Retired from MLB in November

Hunter Strickland, 33 (MIL)

Ryan Tepera, 34 (CHW)

Josh Tomlin, 37 (ATL)

César Valdez, 37 (BAL)

Dan Winkler, 32 (CHC)

Nick Wittgren, 31 (CLE)

Brandon Workman, 33 (BOS)

Kirby Yates, 35 (TOR)

Left-handed relievers