The clocks are going back – here’s what it does to your health

Extra sleep can have a positive impact on overall health - getty

Colder mornings and shorter days may not be something that most of us look forward to, but the end of British Summer Time at 2am this Sunday could give your health an unexpected boost. After that extra hour in bed, the general slow-down can be good for our wellbeing – as long as we manage to offset the winter blues.

“Just one more hour of sleep is associated with decreased irritability, less sleepiness, improved mental health and even an improved immune response,” says Prof Russell Foster, director of the Sleep and Circadian Neuroscience Institute at the University of Oxford. “The winter months are also associated with a longer sleep window. This is no bad thing – good quality sleep is crucial to our bodies’ immune responses, allowing us to fend off winter bugs.”

So while you might dread the clocks going back, here’s how to make the most of the change.

How will that extra hour impact my health?

The chances of the clock change having a direct effect on your health is likely to be minimal, says Dr David Whitmore, professor of chronobiology at University College London. After all, the loss of an hour is equivalent to the “jet lag” from visiting Paris and coming straight back.

“With time change, suddenly you might be driving to or back from work and it’s darker, so your chance of having an accident might go up,” says Dr Whitmore. This is borne out by research from Zurich Insurance, which suggested that one third of car crashes in November take place between 4pm and 7pm, compared with a quarter in this timeframe prior to the autumn clock change.

Your body should quickly adjust to its new winter time schedule - getty

Some researchers call this effect “social jet lag” – the impact of living according to society’s clock rather than your biological clock. The good news is that your body should quickly adjust to its new time schedule. “You should get over the social jet lag in a couple of days at most,” says Dr Whitmore. “The trick is the same as with all jet lag “cures”: get on the new time schedule as soon as you can and get lots of light exposure.”

It might temporarily throw you, but that extra hour of sleep at the weekend could do you a world of good. One recent study, led by Dr Dieter Kunz at the clinic of sleep and chronomedicine at St Hedwig hospital in Germany, has suggested that humans may actually need to sleep for longer in the winter to get in enough rapid eye movement (REM) sleep. Brain activity and dreaming increase during REM sleep, both of which are crucial to forming memories and regulating our emotions.

Get as much daylight as possible

All sleep experts agree that getting out early on frosty mornings is good for banishing melatonin, the sleep hormone, promoting Vitamin D for bone health, and keeping your body clock working well. But even those with a fail-safe sleep routine can experience disrupted rest at this time of year. Fortunately, remedies are available. “It can be helpful to use light boxes in the morning to help set your bodyclock and repress melatonin levels,” says Dr Whitmore.

“It is also well worth trying to get as much exposure to daylight as you can during the working day,” he adds. “Keeping a fixed routine, such as eating your meal times at fixed points, can also be very helpful, as different parts of your bodies use food intake times to help set your internal clock in your organs and tissues.”

Avoid too much scrolling in the dark

It’s crucial to follow your body clock in the winter and sleep when it feels right to – but beware distractions, like lying in bed scrolling through social media. “The longer nights tend to mean that people spend more time on their devices,” Dr Whitmore says. “Sleep disruption is certainly linked to the use of phones and laptops late at night due to the blue light they emit.”

Blue light is the type of light emitted from electronic devices that can interfere with our alertness, hormone production and sleep-wake cycles – it tricks our bodies into thinking that it is still light outside by suppressing the release of melatonin, the sleepiness hormone that makes us drowsy when it’s dark.

The longer nights tend to mean that people spend more time on their devices - getty

At this time of year it’s even more important than usual to maintain good sleep hygiene, so that we can feel alert in the mornings and can get to bed in the evenings. That means “no devices in the bedroom late, blacking out your windows, and keeping the temperature of your bedroom low”, says Dr Whitmore.

Keep SAD at bay

The change of the clocks can bring on the “winter blues”, or in more serious cases, seasonal affective disorder (SAD) – a kind of depression that comes and goes in a seasonal pattern, experienced by about two million people in the UK.

“There is a Danish study claiming an 11 per cent increase in depression after a clock change,” says Dr Whitmore. “This is mostly transient, but I strongly suspect the impact of this is worse in the autumn, in that waking early in the dark and then coming home in the dark can accelerate the symptoms of SAD.”

A lack of sunlight can also cause muscle pain and fatigue as it becomes harder to absorb enough vitamin D. For that, as with SAD, the same advice stands.

“There’s a study that suggests dog owners have better sleep and better mood, but I think that’s more to do with getting up and going for a walk first thing in the morning, which increases your alertness and energy, than it is with having a companion animal,” Dr Foster says.

There are other ways still to enjoy this cosier time of year. “The Danish rely on hygge – it means a contentedness, relaxation and enjoyment of the shorter days and embracing the cosiness of this time of the year,” says Dr Foster.

In fact, it seems that the Danes practically invented self-care. Their best advice for keeping yourself well at this time of the year? Declutter your home to avoid stress (which raises your blood pressure), stay warm and cosy with lots of blankets, and keep the lights dim when you’re inside to promote that all-important melatonin.