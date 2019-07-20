As clock ticks for Cowboys and Ezekiel Elliott, Zeke plans to travel out of the country

Our popcorn is indeed ready.

The Cowboys report for camp in five days. Running back Ezekiel Elliott may or may not be there. Per a league source, Elliott currently is believed to be making plans for a trip out of the country.

Of course, plans can quickly change. After PFT reported that Elliott is privately saying he intends to hold out absent a new contract, Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports explained on Monday that it will be an important week between team and player, and that things could go “sideways fast.”

Elliott, instead of going to Oxnard (by way of Dallas) for training camp, could be going somewhere else. Elliott spent an extended period of time in Mexico during his six-week suspension in 2017.

Ultimately, he wants a new deal, as he should. COO Stephen Jones has called Zeke the “straw, if you will, that stirs our drink.” That drink could end up strawless for the start of camp, and possibly beyond, unless the Cowboys move quickly to make the straw one of the highest paid drink-stirrers at his position — if not the highest.