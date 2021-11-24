Is the clock ticking on the search for the next LSU Tigers head coach?

One major domino fell in the 2022 coaching carousel. Penn State’s James Franklin had been a man in the news time and time again. His name had been linked to the LSU Tigers, USC Trojans, and the Florida Gators search. On Tuesday his name was officially taken off all three lists when he agreed to a 10-year extension with the Nittany Lions.

Early reports indicated that LSU reached out to Franklin’s representation but the meeting didn’t go well. While that could be completely fabricated, it could also be completely true. Discerning between actual news and agent-driven discussions can be difficult during a search for a head coach. After all, they are trying to get their clients more money, being linked to LSU has given Franklin and Mel Tucker new deals. Tucker has yet to officially sign his extension.

Could the Franklin news have an impact on what Scott Woodward is doing down on the Bayou? Yes and no. It felt like if Franklin left Penn State it was going to be for the West Coast. I even went as far as predicted that would happen, but the news ended that thought. Where do the Trojans turn now? Former LSU assistant Dave Aranda is a name that is being discussed in his home state.

The Aranda decision could factor into what the Tigers are doing if they start working down their list after missing out on the names such as Jimbo Fisher, Lincoln Riley, Mel Tucker. You could see a scenario where the move could start a ripple effect across the landscape. With Franklin out, the Trojans could get aggressive with Aranda. That takes another name out of the running. The Gators could then go get Billy Napier.

In this scenario, two names linked to LSU are off the table. No one expects Fisher or Tucker to leave their posts. Does that mean that Woodward would up the pressure on a decision from Lincoln Riley? Does he call Bob Stoops? Does that put more emphasis on a guy like Matt Campbell?

Adding to the urgency in filling these jobs is the December early signing period. These schools would prefer not to miss out on a recruiting cycle. Worse, should their next coach have his current team in the College Football Playoff, they would be looking at an even more truncated February signing period. The clock is ticking for Woodward, and the longer it ticks, the more the pressure mounts on him. – John Marcase, The Daily Advertiser

One shouldn’t believe this will be a rushed decision, that always seems to lead to regret down the road. Whether that regret comes in a year or two or three. We will continue to monitor the situation as more details become available.