The clock is ticking on Korey Foreman at USC

Remember during the two weeks off USC had between the Utah and Arizona games? During that two-week period, Lincoln Riley had included several players on a list of guys he said were “close” to making a difference for USC. Riley was clearly trying to motivate several players to take the next step in their development, because the Trojans will need their help in November.

Korey Foreman was on that list of players.

He did not play at Arizona.

Health continues to be a problem for Foreman, but it’s curious that Riley praised him at a point in time when Foreman was unavailable to play. Did Foreman suffer an unexpected injury setback before the Arizona game? This particular saga continues to be a mystery.

USC will need Foreman to make contributions against UCLA and Notre Dame. Being able to get snaps versus Cal and Colorado would really help in terms of getting Foreman some confidence and rhythm.

There's more from Tim Prangley, Tony Altimore, and Rick Anaya at The Voice of College Football:

