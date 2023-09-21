Clock’s tickin’: College Football News says ‘time’ is the key factor in Iowa vs. Penn State prediction

The clock is nearing kickoff as the Iowa Hawkeyes‘ biggest test yet looms on Saturday night when they head to Happy Valley to take on the Penn State Nittany Lions in Beaver Stadium for their annual “White Out” game.

It is Iowa’s Big Ten opener and they are not gifted the opportunity to ease into conference play. Rather, the Hawkeyes are tasked with heading into one of the most hostile environments in America when they are having a special game for the fans. Add in that No. 7 Penn State is a College Football Playoff contender and you see that the Hawkeyes are getting thrown right into the thick of it.

With kickoff approaching, we take a look at some predictions being made. College Football News’ Pete Fiutak outlined the possibilities that could lead to an Iowa win and a Penn State win along with his pick and a score prediction.

How Iowa wins

No scoring, no risks, no possible ability to make a comeback if it gets down by a few scores against a good team, but the whole point is to never let the game get out of its control. The three turnovers haven’t mattered, the team leads the nation in fewest penalties with just seven, and the defense – as always – might slightly bend but doesn’t burst. It’s just the sort of style that might be enough to frustrate Penn State. – Fiutak, CFN

Iowa’s best path to win this game is to keep it close for four quarters and take their big swing late. The Hawkeyes aren’t built to get into a shootout or play catchup and they know that.

This team is very well-coached behind Kirk Ferentz and rarely beats themselves. Iowa has to make Penn State beat them rather than giving them good field position and easy points.

How Penn State wins

It might take just a few drives to do this. Score early on Iowa, and Penn State should be fine. Get up 13-0 against the Hawkeyes like it did against Illinois, and Penn State should be able to put this on cruise control… – Fiutak, CFN

In all likelihood, Penn State wants to come out swinging. If they are up a few scores, Iowa has to play a style of football that is very uncomfortable to them. They aren’t accustomed to spreading it out and slinging it to catch up.

Penn State’s recipe is a carbon copy of Iowa’s defensive philosophy. Build a lead, play keep-away with the ball, don’t turn it over, and make your opponent fall into predictable passing downs.

Who wins?

Time. Penn State leads the Big Ten and is seventh in the nation in time of possession. That, it has a grand total of zero turnovers this season, and there isn’t a penalty problem. The team doesn’t make the mistake needed for Iowa to overcome the talent-level disparity. – Fiutak, CFN

If Penn State protects the ball, doesn’t commit outrageous penalties, and doesn’t giftwrap points, they are the more talented team on paper. But, then again, that is just on paper. And they haven’t seen a defense like Iowa’s yet.

Iowa will need to play stout defense and fluster the young Nittany Lion quarterback, Drew Allar, if they want to create those turnovers and game-changing plays.

Prediction

CFN Prediction: Penn State 27, Iowa 13

CFN and Pete Fiutak have Penn State protecting their home field with a 27-13 win. That does show Iowa covering the -14.5 spread that currently stands at the time of the prediction and pushing the total of 40 points.

Reaction

I don’t see this being a nearly two-touchdown game. The defense for Iowa is too good to let this thing slip away and it doesn’t seem likely that they let that many points get scored on them by a Penn State offense that only mustered up 30 points against Illinois with five extra possessions from turnovers.

Cade McNamara struggled against Western Michigan. That said, he has been in these moments before. McNamara led Michigan to a Big Ten title. He has beaten Ohio State, Penn State, and answered the bell in big games. He will be composed and if he can kindle up a spark on offense, this thing gets real interesting real quickly.

