Advertisement

Clips of Bills QB Josh Allen taking in 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Nick Wojton
·3 min read
1

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is again taking in the scenes at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in 2024.

It’s the third-straight offseason that Allen’s participated. He’s again paired with PGA pro Keith Mitchell… but their foursome is rounded out in an interesting way.

Also included: Tom Brady.

The two have hit the links together in the past, but considering both of their stardom, their grouping at the golf tournament is getting plenty of coverage.

Check out some early photos and video clips of Allen at the Pro-Am tournament this week:

Josh Allen at the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Josh Allen at the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Josh Allen at the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Josh Allen at the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Josh Allen at the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Josh Allen at the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Josh Allen at the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

(Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports)
(Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports)

Josh Allen at the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Josh Allen at the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

(Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports)
(Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports)

Josh Allen at the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Josh Allen at the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Josh Allen at the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Josh Allen at the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Josh Allen at the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Josh Allen at the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Josh Allen at the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Josh Allen at the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

(Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
(Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Josh Allen at the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Josh Allen at the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Josh Allen at the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire