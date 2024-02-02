Clips of Bills QB Josh Allen taking in 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is again taking in the scenes at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in 2024.

It’s the third-straight offseason that Allen’s participated. He’s again paired with PGA pro Keith Mitchell… but their foursome is rounded out in an interesting way.

Also included: Tom Brady.

The two have hit the links together in the past, but considering both of their stardom, their grouping at the golf tournament is getting plenty of coverage.

Check out some early photos and video clips of Allen at the Pro-Am tournament this week:

Josh Allen at the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

The wind at Pebble Beach today is no joke … Just ask @JoshAllenQB and @K_M_Mitchell. pic.twitter.com/Mmb00vFjXI — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 31, 2024

Josh Allen and Tom Brady had a huge gallery Thursday of followers pic.twitter.com/b073jiwL2j — John Devine (@JohnJDevine) February 1, 2024

Bills QB Josh Allen was greeted by a slew of home town friends Thursday at the Pebble Beach Pro Am pic.twitter.com/qPPMIDCl4M — John Devine (@JohnJDevine) February 1, 2024

Tom Brady and Josh Allen waiting before the 12th at Spyglass pic.twitter.com/Ap4JsBUIjv — John Devine (@JohnJDevine) February 1, 2024

Tom Brady brought a large gallery to Spyglass Thursday pic.twitter.com/9q4kKOvzE9 — John Devine (@JohnJDevine) February 1, 2024

“How much you wanna bet I can hit a golf ball over them mountains?” 🤪 What I imagine Josh Allen is saying to Xander here at Pebble Beach. 😂 pic.twitter.com/DOe1JTw8LB — Ben Everill (@BEverillGolfbet) February 1, 2024

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire