Advertisement

Clippers vs Nuggets Game Highlights

NBA.com

The Nuggets defeat the Clippers, 113-104 tonight without Nikola Jokic in the lineup. Reggie Jackson totaled 35 points (15-19 FG), 13 assists, and 5 rebounds as DeAndre Jordan added 21 points, 13 rebounds, and 5 assists in the victory. Kawhi Leonard led the Clippers with 31 points and 8 rebounds as Ivica Zubac added 23 points and 14 rebounds.