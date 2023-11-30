Advertisement

Clippers vs Kings Game Highlights

NBA.com

The Clippers defeated the Kings, 131-117. Kawhi Leonard recorded a team-high 34 points, along with 9 rebounds and 3 assists for the Clippers, while James Harden added 26 points, 6 assists and 5 steals in the victory. De’Aaron Fox led all scorers with 40 points, along with 5 rebounds and 3 assists for the Kings