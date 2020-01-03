Three-time Sixth Man of the Year Lou Williams fittingly names son 'Syx'

Lou Williams' son is now his namesake ⁠— in a different kind of way. (Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports)

Lou Williams and his girlfriend landed on a fitting name for their newborn son.

The Los Angeles Clippers guard has won three of the last six Sixth Man of the Year awards, including the past two. He has titles in 2015, 2018 and 2019. Drake even wrote a song about him, “6 Man,” that lobbied for Williams to win the award when he was with the Toronto Raptors.

With the birth of his third child, Williams and girlfriend Rece Mitchell kept with the trend and named their son Syx (pronounced “six”). He was born Dec. 31, 2019.

From the Associated Press:

“I just wanted to do something different,” he said. Williams was in Sacramento with the team when he got word that girlfriend Rece Mitchell was going into labor. The baby wasn't due until next week. Williams caught a flight back to LA and arrived in plenty of time for the Tuesday afternoon birth of his first son. He also has two daughters. ''Lucky for us, we both have family in town,” he said. “A bunch of women taking care of things.”

Williams, 33, has two older daughters, Jada and Zoey. The 15-year veteran scored 22 points in a 126-112 win over the Detroit Pistons on Thursday night. He’s averaging 19.1 points and 6.2 assists in 30.3 minutes per game this season, his third with the Clippers.

