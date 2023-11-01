Clippers reportedly to flip Filip Petrusev in trade to Kings

Philadelphia 76ers v Brooklyn Nets

On Wednesday, the James Harden trade to the Clippers became official.

Soon after came the word that the Clippers would flip Filip Petrusev — the 6'11" Serbian center acquired from the 76ers — to the Kings in another deal. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN broke the story, which multiple other reporters have since confirmed.

The Kings had an open roster spot and will use it now to take a look at 23-year-old Petrusev, a floor-spacing five who shot the 3 well in college and Europe.

He played his college ball at Gonzaga and was taken deep in the second round, No. 50, by the 76ers in 2021. After being drafted but not signed he played a couple of seasons in Europe, including as part of Anadolu Efes' EuroLeague championship team in 2022. Petrusev is Serbian and played for his native country in FIBA World Cup this past summer.

He played 2:41 of garbage time for the 76ers so far this season.

The 76ers gave him a look, and now the Kings will do the same. Petrusev is on a partially guaranteed minimum contract this season, the Kings have until Jan. 10 to decide whether to keep him or waive him for half of his full salary (he has a non-guaranteed second year of this contract at $1.9 million).