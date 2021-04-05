Clippers priming Rajon Rondo for playoffs with methodical approach

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Andrew Greif
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 04: Rajon Rondo #4 of the Los Angeles Clippers guards Alex Caruso.
Clippers guard Rajon Rondo defends against Lakers guard Alex Caruso during the Clippers' 104-86 win Sunday at Staples Center. (Katelyn Mulcahy / Getty Images)

Before Rajon Rondo debuted midway through the first quarter, the Clippers’ newest point guard watched the opening minutes of a matchup between his present and former teams Sunday from a padded folding chair stationed behind where coach Tyronn Lue stood barking out instructions.

Following his first five-minute stint, the point guard dangled his Puma sneakers from an elevated seat atop a baseline videoboard. By the second half, he’d found an open front-row chair between assistants Dan Craig and Kenny Atkinson, watching the Clippers’ 104-86 rout of the Lakers unfold.

Just as his coach had predicted before tipoff while describing the “slow process” of acclimation that could last several weeks, it could take Rondo time finding where he is most comfortable with his new team.

Beginning with Sunday’s one-sided romp against the short-handed Lakers, the regular season’s final 22 games will be a testing ground for Rondo and the Clippers, “trying to see what he picks up, what we like, what we can run and kind of go from there,” Lue said. “But it’s going to be a process now, have him come in so late in the season.”

In stretches Sunday at Staples Center, that process, along with the potential the Clippers firmly believe the 35-year-old, two-time champion can unlock once that acclimation period ends was all on display during his 13 minutes.

Dribbling to his right on his first play, Rondo lost the ball — the first of his four turnovers.

They hardly deterred stars Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and the rest of the roster from wanting the ball in his hands.

Teammates grabbing a defensive rebound immediately looked to pass upcourt to Rondo, who pushed forward with an urgency not often seen from an offense owning the league’s fourth-slowest pace. On average this season it has taken the Clippers 10.2 seconds to take a shot after a defensive rebound, the league’s fifth-longest span, according to the advanced statistics site Inpredictable.

“Just trying to get our two main guys the ball in a lot easier spots as far as them having to work so hard to get the ball against a set defense,” Rondo said. “If we are able to create stops and get out on the break, my job is to advance, pass the ball and let those guys attack one-on-one.”

Rondo had one rebound, two steals, three assists, four turnovers and four fouls, and played in five-minute stretches during the first and second quarters. His shift ended after he drove into the paint for a swooping, one-handed basket — his only points — with two minutes remaining in the third quarter, after which he reached toward an area near his right hip. Rondo, who had not played in four games since being traded from Atlanta because of a right adductor injury, spoke with the team’s trainer during the ensuing timeout, flexing his legs.

Clippers teammates Marcus Morris Sr., left, and Rajon Rondo react during Sunday&#39;s win over the Lakers.
Clippers teammates Marcus Morris Sr., left, and Rajon Rondo react during Sunday's win over the Lakers. (Katelyn Mulcahy / Getty Images)

His vantage point for the last 13 minutes was a folding chair in front of the videoboard, and afterward said his exit was precautionary.

“He was a little rusty tonight, we expect that,” Lue said. “But just his conversation, talking to PG and Kawhi, where they like the ball, where they want to receive it at, on catch and shoots, and different things like that, he is just trying to work the room to see what everybody likes.”

Said Marcus Morris, who scored a game-high 22 points: “I think he’s really going to be a big factor in us trying to hang that banner.”

The Clippers’ belief is rooted in the fact Rondo has helped raise two title banners in his career, most recently six months ago with the Lakers.

“He’s one of the smartest players that I’ve ever coached,” Lakers coach Frank Vogel said. “He’s got a great lens on what’s happening with our group, has a great BS meter and he’ll call it out with guys to make sure guys are going about their business the right way, whether it’s on the court, off the court, whatever. He’s a champion for a reason and he should help the Clippers.”

Part of Rondo’s job description is straightforward — shouldering the brunt of ballhandling to allow Leonard, who scored 19 points with 10 rebounds and eight assists, and George, who scored 16 points with seven rebounds, easier shots. One of his passes — a laser-guided bounce pass in traffic — to Leonard didn’t produce an assist but did help Leonard make his own.

In ways that could become visible as the season goes along, Rondo has been tasked with making Lue’s life easier, too, acting as an extension of the coach he has been close friends with since Lue coached him in Boston more than a decade ago. Since Rondo arrived in a trade last month, much of his time has been spent around coaches, whether assistants Chauncey Billups and Larry Drew on the practice court to learn the playbook, or sitting among them on game days.

“We're going to listen to him,” George said. “I look at him as a leader, a leader of this group. He'll hold a lot of weight.”

Rondo joked that Lue “hasn’t yelled at me too much, obviously, we won the game today.”

“I can’t really say exactly, pinpoint one thing that needs to be done here,” Rondo said. “I want to come here, help this team out as much as possible. Lead in every way that’s possible. And, obviously, we have one common goal.”

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories

  • Kyle Anderson leads incredibly slow breakaway, even for him (video)

    Kyle Anderson earned his "Slo Mo" nickname.

  • Why Warriors' James Wiseman didn't play more vs. Hawks after hot start

    James Wiseman got off to a hot start Sunday, but he didn't get much of a chance to build off it in the Warriors' 117-111 loss to the Atlanta Hawks.

  • Lonzo Ball back with a bang

    New Orleans welcomed back its starting point guard on Sunday, as did Atlanta and Golden State. (Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports)

  • 3 things to know: Despite 37 points from Steph Curry, fouls hamper Warriors in loss vs. Hawks, 117-111

    Despite a game-high 37 points from Steph Curry, the Golden State Warriors couldn't stop fouling in a loss to the Atlanta Hawks, 117-111.

  • Morris scores 22 as Clippers thrash Lakers

    The Los Angeles Clippers didn't have to lean heavily on their superstar duo against the defending NBA champions on Sunday, getting help from their supporting cast in a 104-86 rout of the short-handed Los Angeles Lakers.

  • The game plan: Elite players find paths to pros besides NCAA

    There was a “college basketball team” this season with a collection of players who figure to go high in the upcoming NBA draft. In fact, this team was nowhere near the Indianapolis bubble during the NCAA Tournament, but rather, near Orlando, Florida, for the NBA G League playoffs last month. The Ignite, a development squad affiliated with the G League featuring elite NBA draft-eligible players, had a roster full of teenagers who all could’ve been standouts at the tournament — had they chosen the college route.

  • Jordan, Jabbar, Russell and Magic won NCAA and NBA titles, but it's become a rare feat

    At one time, the hallmark of a successful NBA player could be traced to his college team’s track record. But that's no longer the case.

  • Lakers injury updates: No timetable for LeBron James, Anthony Davis return

    The Lakers begin a trip Tuesday and return home April 15, but coach Frank Vogel said there's no telling when LeBron James or Anthony Davis will play.

  • Report: Bucks, Jrue Holiday agree to 4-year, $160 million extension

    Holiday has only been with the Bucks since November, but Milwaukee has liked what they've seen.

  • Koepka hopes to hit top form at Augusta after knee surgery

    Koepka dislocated his kneecap and sustained ligament damage early last month and had an operation on March 16. "If I knew I was going to finish second, I wouldn't have shown up," Koepka told reporters at Augusta National, where he got some practice in ahead of the major. He was last in action at the World Golf Championships event in Florida on Feb. 28 where he finished tied for second.

  • NHL roundup: Jakob Chychrun's well-time hat trick rescues Coyotes

    Jakob Chychrun delivered a hat trick, getting the game-tying score with less than five minutes remaining in regulation and the game-winner in overtime, as the Arizona Coyotes rallied for a 3-2 victory Sunday over the host Anaheim Ducks. Chychrun's game-winner, from the top of the right circle, came with 3:13 remaining in the extra period as Arizona strengthened its hold on fourth place in the West Division. Adin Hill had 18 saves for the Coyotes.

  • Andrew Wiggins with a deep 3 vs the Atlanta Hawks

    Andrew Wiggins (Golden State Warriors) with a deep 3 vs the Atlanta Hawks, 04/04/2021

  • NBA fines Kevin Durant $50,000 for 'offensive, derogatory' DM exchange with Michael Rapaport

    Michael Rapaport shared extremely offensive and profane direct messages between him and Kevin Durant earlier this week.

  • 7 players who improved their NBA draft stock in the NCAA tournament

    Each NCAA tournament, we see a few players rise up NBA draft boards with stellar performances. Here are seven players who made a big impression on scouts this tourney.

  • Gilbert Burns vs. Stephen Thompson booked for UFC 264 in July

    A marquee welterweight matchup will go down this summer when former title challengers Gilbert Burns and Stephen Thompson meet at UFC 264.

  • Josh Hart, Isaiah Thomas react to Lonzo Ball’s career night vs. Houston

    Lonzo Ball set a career-high with eight 3-pointers on Sunday, leading to his teammates Josh Hart and Isaiah Thomas to react on Twitter.

  • How much money each PGA Tour player won at the Valero Texas Open

    Check out how much money each PGA Tour player earned this week at the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio.

  • Angels star Shohei Ohtani throws wild 100 mph pitch, drills home run in historic start

    Shohei Ohtani hit a deep home run instantly in his first appearance at the plate on Sunday night in a historic outing for the pitcher.

  • Masters 2021: What time does it start, how can I watch and what are the odds?

    The 2021 Masters begins at Augusta National on Thursday just five months after Dustin Johnson won his first Green Jacket in the previous renewal last November. The first major championship of the year will not quite have the same frenzied build-up attached to it but remains much anticipated. Bryson DeChambeau failed to live up to his billing last year but is the one of the pre-tournament favourites along with fellow Americans Johnson and Justin Thomas. Rory McIlroy will need a significant reversal of form to complete the career grand slam with a first Masters victory but Lee Westwood is in fine fettle and has a strong record at Augusta. Meanwhile punters fearing their Masters ante-post bets on Jon Rahm would fall even before he tees off on Thursday were delighted to hear that the Spaniard's wife gave birth on Saturday. Rahm, the world No 3, had previously announced he would miss the first major of the year if Kelley was likely to go into labour. She was due the second week of April. “I would never miss the birth of my first-born in a million years,” Rahm said. But in an Instagram post, Rahm, 26, revealed the good news, saying that baby boy Kepa was |in great health”. “He is 7.2lb and 20.5in, big boy from the Basque Country,” Rahm said. “Without a doubt the greatest day of my life!” When Rahm will arrive here is unclear, although when he does be sure that he will be quizzed about “The Nappy Factor”, the supposed bounce that new fathers enjoy on the course. In 2016, Danny Willett famously became the first Englishman to don a green jacket just a week after Zac was born, adding substance to theory of Keith Elliott. In “The Golf Form Book 1996” the Liverpudlian betting analyst posited his “Nappy Factor” hypothesis. The retired economics lecturer had put in years of painstaking research and cited several beneficiaries including Jack Nicklaus Arnold Palmer, Greg Norman and Nick Price. “I’m not sure why, but it’s most potent with sons as the first child,” Elliott told the Daily Telegraph. When is it? The Masters gets under way on Thursday April 8. What time will the action start? Last year's tee times were slightly different due to the daylight hours in November, but we will back to a more familiar schedule this year. When the Masters was held in April in 2019 the first round began at 1.30pm UK time. Full television coverage will not start until much later, although there will be featured group coverage available via the red button. The final groups will begin at 7pm and so the action win finish around 11.30pm UK time. It should be an hour or so earlier on Sunday. What are the tee times? The tee times and groupings will be announced early in the tournament week.

  • Gonzaga coach Mark Few reveals Bob Knight's advice as his team tries to equal Indiana's 32-0 season

    Mark Few's 31-0 Gonzaga team is trying to do what Bob Knight's Indiana team did in 1976 – finish as national champions with a perfect 32-0 record.