Clippers president Lawrence Frank named NBA Executive of the Year

Lawrence Frank, left, helped orchestrate offseason moves that shifted the balance of power in the Western Conference. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Los Angeles Clippers president Lawrence Frank has been voted the NBA Executive of the Year.

Frank helped orchestrate the offseason signing of Kawhi Leonard and trade for Paul George from the Oklahoma City Thunder that set up NBA title expectations for the franchise. The Clippers finished second in the Western Conference before suffering a second-round upset to the Denver Nuggets in the playoffs.

The team parted with head coach Doc Rivers in the aftermath of the disappointing finish.

Oklahoma City Thunder general manager Sam Presti finished second in voting, followed by Miami Heat president Pat Riley.

Pat Riley finishes third in Executive of Year balloting. Award goes to Clippers' Lawrence Frank, with Thunder's Sam Presti second. The voting: pic.twitter.com/3NMnQLhA3R — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) October 8, 2020

Leonard left the Toronto Raptors with the intent of signing with the Clippers. But, according to Rivers, Leonard told him and owner Steve Ballmer that the team wasn’t good enough and needed to add another top talent alongside him. Leonard identified George as a target, according to Rivers.

The Clippers put together a historic package that included five first-round draft picks to obtain George from the Thunder and ensure that Leonard would sign.



