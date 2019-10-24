Patrick Beverley, fined $25K for throwing ball, shares heartfelt DM from fan who caught it
It’s all good, Los Angeles Clippers fans. Patrick Beverley isn’t going to change, even if his wallet is a little lighter for it.
Beverley was fined $25,000 by the NBA on Wednesday for throwing a game ball into the stands after the Clippers defeated the Los Angeles Lakers, 112-102, on opening night. Beverley threw the ball up as the buzzer sounded as if it were a championship-winning game while he was standing near the sideline.
The eighth-year veteran tweeted after the fine: "Fans were so great tried to give them the GAME BALL!! SORRY." And a few minutes later shared a heartwarming DM that shows it was worth it.
Jillian Green’s husband, Jared, caught the ball and she sent a message to Beverley, in his third season with the Clippers, to share what it meant to the lifelong fan.
“I wish I could call the NBA and tell them you were just excited and you made one huge Clippers fan’s life,” she wrote.
It’s ok. I won’t change❗️❗️❗️ https://t.co/g3eGnrmj12 pic.twitter.com/3HI4D9zkoT
— Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) October 24, 2019
The replies were all kind and some even noted they were fans of other teams, but had developed a soft spot for Beverley now. One wants to see the ball toss become a ritual. Seeing as the Clippers were met with boos at Staples Center for what was their home opener, it’s nice to see the fans giving some love for what will be a thrilling season in Los Angeles.
