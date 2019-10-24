Patrick Beverley, fined $25K for throwing ball, shares heartfelt DM from fan who caught it

It’s all good, Los Angeles Clippers fans. Patrick Beverley isn’t going to change, even if his wallet is a little lighter for it.

Beverley was fined $25,000 by the NBA on Wednesday for throwing a game ball into the stands after the Clippers defeated the Los Angeles Lakers, 112-102, on opening night. Beverley threw the ball up as the buzzer sounded as if it were a championship-winning game while he was standing near the sideline.

The eighth-year veteran tweeted after the fine: "Fans were so great tried to give them the GAME BALL!! SORRY." And a few minutes later shared a heartwarming DM that shows it was worth it.

Jillian Green’s husband, Jared, caught the ball and she sent a message to Beverley, in his third season with the Clippers, to share what it meant to the lifelong fan.

“I wish I could call the NBA and tell them you were just excited and you made one huge Clippers fan’s life,” she wrote.

The replies were all kind and some even noted they were fans of other teams, but had developed a soft spot for Beverley now. One wants to see the ball toss become a ritual. Seeing as the Clippers were met with boos at Staples Center for what was their home opener, it’s nice to see the fans giving some love for what will be a thrilling season in Los Angeles.

Patrick Beverley won't change his post-win celebration. (Harry How/Getty Images)

