Clippers’ Milos Teodosic says he’ll return to Europe, maybe during this season

Last summer, the Clippers surprisingly guaranteed the remaining $4.2 million of Milos Teodosic‘s $6.3 million salary for this season.

But Teodosic has fallen outside a backcourt rotation comprised of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Avery Bradley, Lou Williams and Patrick Beverley.

Teodosic, via Glas Amerike, as translated by Antonis Stroggylakis of Eurohoops.net:

“I think I definitely won’t stay here because… I came, I saw how it looks and somehow… I enjoy more and it’s nicer for me to play in Europe. So, I will return to Europe for sure, will it be during this season or at the end, we’ll see,”

Teodosic’s expiring contract could prove useful in a trade. So, I wouldn’t expect any movement until after the trade deadline.

But if he’s not dealt, the Clippers could waive Teodosic to clear a roster spot/as a favor to him – especially if he’s willing to take a buyout to get somewhere he’d rather be.

And if that doesn’t happen, don’t expect Teodosic to sign with another NBA team in free agency next summer.