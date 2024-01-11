Clippers’ Kobe Brown neared triple-double on G League assignment

Los Angeles Clippers rookie Kobe Brown made his fifth appearance on assignment in the G League with the Ontario Clippers and flirted with a triple-double on Wednesday.

Brown produced 17 points, nine assists and seven rebounds in a 125-114 loss to the Stockton Kings. He went 6-of-10 from the field, including 3-of-5 from 3-point range, in 34 minutes as the Clippers dropped to 2-4 in the regular season.

The 30th pick got to work early with the Clippers, recording eight points alone in the first quarter. He would tie a season-high in points and minutes in the G League with the performance.

With the Clippers hosting the Toronto Raptors and Ontario playing at Crypto.com Arena, the team opted to let Brown get some run after falling out of the rotation; he has only made three appearances with L.A. since the start of the new year.

Brown is averaging 14.4 points, 7.2 rebounds, 5.8 assists and one steal on 38.5% shooting from 3-point range with Ontario. He has registered one double-double and has scored in double figures four times, and twice reached a season-high 17 points.

He has earned praise from the team for his upside and ability to space the floor and defend. He will likely continue to see some spot minutes in the G League until he can claim a full-time spot in the rotation.

