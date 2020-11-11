Clippers, Knicks reportedly have trade interest in Russell Westbrook
NBA teams believe the Rockets could make All-Star guard Russell Westbrook available in trades this offseason, per Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer. O’Connor went on to identify the Knicks and Clippers as teams who could have interest. Westbrook will make more than $41 million in salary over the 2020-21 season, so there are numerous possibilities as to potential trade combinations and what could hypothetically be brought to Houston. Now 31 years old, Westbrook is under contract with the Rockets for at least two additional seasons (he has a player option on the third year)