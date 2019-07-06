While most were sleeping, the NBA was losing its mind over the Clippers adding Kawhi Leonard and Paul George

In the dead of night on Friday, the Los Angeles Clippers delivered a one-two punch of adding Kawhi Leonard and Paul George to a team that now figures to be one of the NBA’s top contenders next year.

While most of the country was likely sleeping or doing more important things than staring at their phones, the basketball world was frothing at the mouth of a the new-look Clippers, a new rivalry with the Los Angeles Lakers and new intrigue on what caused George to force a trade from the Oklahoma City Thunder.

NBA Twitter reacts to the Clippers’ big night

Nearly every NBA player who was awake at the time had something to say, including one of Leonard and George’s new teammates.

And of course, there were reactions from the rest of the internet. And so many jokes.

