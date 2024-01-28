How the Clippers hung a measuring stick loss on the Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics are going to get every team in the NBA’s best each night they take the court, and they certainly got the best of the Los Angeles Clippers Saturday night at TD Garden. The Celtics got blown out 115-96 on their own home floor on a night they could not buy a basket, and defensive lapses put Boston in a 36-point hole at one point.

CLNS Media reporter Bobby Manning welcomed Los Angeles Clippers reporter Law Murray from the Athletic to talk about how the Clippers scored a blowout, ‘measuring stick,’ win vs. the Celtics this weekend. Should we be talking about Los Angeles as championship favorites right now?

Or did star Boston big man Kristaps Porzingis’ absence and the ball club’s many missed 3-point shots excuse the slip-up for Boston?

Take a look at the clip embedded above to hear their thoughts on the loss.

