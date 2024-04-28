Clippers hold off epic Mavericks comeback to level series

Harden joint-top scored for the Clippers alongside George [Getty Images]

The Los Angeles Clippers held off an epic fightback from the Dallas Mavericks to win 116-111 and level the series in the Western Conference play-offs.

The Mavericks were down by 31 points in the first half, but, inspired by Kyrie Irving's 40 points, took the lead before the Clippers regained control in the final minutes.

James Harden and Paul George starred for the Clippers, scoring 33 points each.

The Clippers' victory in Dallas levels the best-of-seven series at 2-2.

Should the Mavericks have won, they would have matched the play-off record of the biggest comeback win the Clippers set against the Golden State Warriors in 2019.

Mavericks star Luka Doncic recorded the only triple double of the match, scoring 29 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, but it was in vain.

Game five of the first round series takes place in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Elsewhere, the New York Knicks beat the Philadelphia 76ers 97-92 to take a 3-1 lead in their Eastern Conference tie.

Jalen Brunson starred for the Knicks, scoring 47 points and recording 10 assists as his side bounced back from defeat in game three.

Brunson's exploits also saw the American become the first player in franchise history to post at least 30 points and 10 assists in consecutive play-off games.