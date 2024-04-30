Clippers forward Leonard to miss crucial NBA playoff game

Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard, dribbling past P.J. Washington of Dallas, will miss his team's fifth game of its NBA playoff series against Dallas (Harry How)

Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard will miss Wednesday's game five of his club's first-round NBA playoff series against Dallas with an inflamed right knee, coach Ty Lue said Tuesday.

The best-of-seven Western Conference first-round matchup is level at 2-2 ahead of the crucial contest at Los Angeles, with Leonard having already missed games one and four in the series.

Leonard, who missed practice on Tuesday, averaged 23.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists a game this season for the Clippers, but sat out the final eight regular-season games with the knee injury.

The Clippers have beaten the Mavericks in both games Leonard missed, while Leonard averaged 12 points and eight rebounds in the two Los Angeles defeats.

Leonard, a two-time NBA Finals Most Valuable Player who helped San Antonio and Toronto win NBA crowns, would have a chance to return for game six on Friday in Dallas. A seventh game, if needed, would be played on Sunday at Los Angeles.

James Harden and Paul George have sparked the Clippers' scoring with Leonard sidelined.

Harden has averaged 26.0 points and 7.0 assists a game against the Mavericks to lead the Clippers while George has contributed 21.0 points and 5.0 assists a game against Dallas.

