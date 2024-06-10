Intuit Dome, new Clippers arena, releases concessions menu

Officials are promising an “unmatched” dining experience when Intuit Dome, the new home of the Los Angeles Clippers, opens in Inglewood later this year.

The venue has partnered with restaurant group Levy to create a menu featuring typical favorites like nachos, hot dogs, popcorn and pretzels alongside less-typical items such as hand-rolled sushi, Buffalo cauliflower wraps and empanadas.

Also, “street dogs,” like those typically peddled by vendors outside L.A. sports and concert venues, will be available inside and feature bacon-wrapped Niman ranch all-beef dogs with all of the expected toppings, officials said.

“The combination of high-quality food that fans crave, priced fairly, and available within a short distance of every seat, is unmatched amongst venues,” Gillian Zucker, CEO of Halo Sports and Entertainment, said in a statement Monday.

For those who scoff at the idea of anything being “priced fairly” at a professional sports venue, officials offered at least one example:

The Clipper Dog will cost $8, but it will be just $5 for Chuckmark-certified (aka registered) fans.

“We’re rolling out an entirely new hospitality playbook that will feed fans an incredible culinary experience with speed and skill, muscle and finesse, in a way nobody has ever seen,” Andy Lansing, CEO of Levy, insists.

Managers say 12 items, known as the Dome Dozen, will be available at all Intuit Dome concession stands and within a two-minute walk of every seat in the arena.

Other items, such as street dogs, empanadas, pizza and BBQ chicken with waffle fries, will be served at Pick & Roll markets—roughly half of the concession stands.

Intuit Dome is set to open in August with a series of concerts, including Bruno Mars, Sebastian Maniscalco, Twenty One Pilots, Slipknot and Usher, before the Clippers start the preseason in October. The 2024-25 NBA schedule has not yet been announced.

