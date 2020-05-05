How Clippers drafting Steph Curry No. 1 would have changed NBA forever

Stephen Curry left his New York City hotel room 11 years ago and headed to Madison Square Garden for the NBA draft with an uncertain feeling.

"I just officially got butterflies," Curry said at the time. "I'm out of my element now."

In 2009, Curry -- a 6-foot-3 guard from Davidson College in North Carolina -- was the draft's biggest conundrum. A sharpshooting combo guard from a small school not many people had ever heard of, in a league not ready for the revolution he was going to lead in the decade to come. Hours later, he'd watch as six names, including four guards, go ahead of him.

In hindsight, Curry's wait shouldn't have been so long. Three NBA titles, two NBA MVPs and Hall of Fame run later, it begs the question: How would the NBA landscape have changed if Curry, not Oklahoma Sooners big man Blake Griffin, had been the No. 1 overall pick in the 2009 NBA Draft?

A year earlier, Curry decided to return to Davidson with that goal in mind. As a sophomore, he averaged 25.9 points, shooting 48.3 percent from the field, helping the Wildcats reach the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament. He returned for his junior season, wanting to show he could be a lead guard.

A year later, Curry improved, bumping his scoring average to 28 points per game. Still, he wasn't able play his way out into a top-3 pick, and Griffin remained the top choice.

That summer night in New York, Curry was reminded how far he had fallen. He put his head in hands when Griffin was picked No. 1 by the Los Angeles Clippers, as expected. Curry took a deep breath when the Grizzlies selected 7-foot-3 center Hasheem Thabeet No. 2 overall. He clapped softly when the Thunder selected James Harden -- who was seated a table over. The Kings took Tyreke Evans at No. 4 and the Timberwolves famously took Ricky Rubio and Jonny Flynn – both point guards – at No. 5 and No. 6. Curry finally put his hands in prayer when the Warriors picked him No. 7.

Story continues

[RUNNIN' PLAYS PODCAST: Listen to the latest episode]





But if hindsight prevailed, Curry would be a Clipper, rising from college basketball's unknown to the NBA's black sheep. On the court, Los Angeles' "other team" was a disaster. LA's best player, Zach Randolph, was months away from being traded to the Grizzlies. Former Warriors point guard Baron Davis had failed to match his Golden State magic in his hometown.

Worse, team owner Donald Sterling had been sued multiple times for housing discrimination. Four years after Curry was drafted, tapes of Sterling making racist comments surfaced, forcing his dismissal from the league.

Toxic employer aside, assuming Curry's early career ankle problems persisted, questions would've remained about his long-term viability. As Curry reconciled his future, New Orleans Hornets guard Chris Paul was plotting a path out of NOLA in 2011, preferring a trade to the Orlando Magic, New York Knicks, or the Los Angeles Lakers.

Six months after Paul's trade demand, NBA commissioner David Stern -- acting as an owner of the Hornets -- vetoed a deal to send Paul to the Lakers, opting for a trade with the Clippers in exchange for Eric Gordon, center Chris Kaman, forward Al-Farouq Aminu and a first-round draft pick.

If Curry had been a Clipper at the time, he would presumably be in the deal, providing an opportunity to revitalize his career along the banks of the Mississippi River. A year later, assuming the Hornets still finished with the league's second-worst record, they would've selected Kentucky big man Anthony Davis, pairing a future MVP with an All-NBA power forward.

Or, if Stern let the Hornets trade Paul to the Lakers, could it have birthed an inter-city rivalry between Curry and the mighty Lakers? With Kobe Bryant and, perhaps Dwight Howard, probably not.

The Clippers drafting Curry means no Warriors-LeBron James rivalry. In 2009, James was still with the Cleveland Cavaliers, a year away from his departure to South Beach. Without Curry, Golden State isn't a league shifting team, meaning no NBA titles, no 73-win season, no light-years and probably no Kevin Durant in free agency. James' biggest rival wouldn't exist, meaning he would have a better chance of chasing Michael Jordan's six NBA titles.

The "what ifs" extend to the draft table. If Curry goes No. 1, does Griffin go No. 2 to Memphis? If so, Grit and Grind doesn't happen with Randolph back in LA. Or, does Griffin get picked No. 2 by his hometown Thunder?

[RELATED: Curry wanted Knicks to draft him]

Curry and Griffin's place in the 2009 draft was an indictment on the league's thinking at the time. Over decades, from George Mikan to Wilt, to Kareem to Shaq and Hakeem, you built teams around big men, complimenting them with shooters. To his credit, Griffin was a pillar for the Clippers, helping lead them to the NBA playoffs six times alongside Paul. But Curry represented the league's future, a walking, shooting revolution, who would change the way offense is played forever.

But at that moment in New York, it wasn't seen, and Curry punished the league for the rest of his career as a result of their oversight.

How Clippers drafting Steph Curry No. 1 would have changed NBA forever originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area