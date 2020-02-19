Clippers continue to stockpile, will reportedly sign Reggie Jackson after Pistons buyout

Reggie Jackson adds another weapon to the Clippers backcourt. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

One of the NBA’s deepest teams is adding talent.

The Los Angeles Clippers are expected to sign Reggie Jackson after the veteran guard completes a buyout with the Detroit Pistons, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The move adds backcourt depth for the Clippers as they prepare for what promises to be a rigorous path through the Western Conference playoffs.

Clippers continue to load up

The addition of Jackson is the second significant in-season transaction for the Clippers after they traded for Marcus Morris at the trade deadline. The Clippers also reportedly had their sights set on Darren Collison before the free agent guard reportedly opted to remain retired. The rival Los Angeles Lakers were also reportedly in the mix for Collison.

Jackson appears to be a consolation prize after Collison’s decision to stay off the court.

Jackson’s role in Los Angeles

Jackson, 29, has missed much of the season while dealing with a back injury. In 14 games, he’s averaged 14.9 points and 5.1 assists while shooting 37.8 percent from 3-point distance. He’s played in 12 of the Pistons’ last 13 games.

He’ll provide another weapon with 3-point range off the bench to a backcourt that already employs Paul George, Patrick Beverley, Lou Williams and Landry Shamet.

More from Yahoo Sports: