Clippers coach Doc Rivers on Lakers’ resting philosophy: ‘Whatever LeBron says’

The Clippers have a complex plan for managing Kawhi Leonard‘s health. It’s so complicated, the NBA went out of its way to condone Leonard sitting for a game last month but also fined the Clippers for their description of why Leonard was sitting. Eventually, the league clarified its position on the term “load management.”

The Lakers have a simpler plan for managing LeBron James‘ health. He isn’t resting.

What’s the difference between the philosophies?

Doc Rivers on LeBron James’ take on load management pic.twitter.com/P7qdWqEQW6 — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) December 18, 2019





Clippers coach Doc Rivers:

It’s our philosophy. I don’t know what theirs are. I think theirs is whatever LeBron says it is.

Rivers is obviously joking. But there’s also some truth behind most jokes.